Roadman Announces $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC:RMANF) ("Roadman Investments" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,636,364 units ("Units") at a price of $0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering").



Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, being a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee within the amount permitted by the policies of the TSX-V.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX-V. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments Inc. is engaged in the business of incubating and working with start up entities in with a view to generate capital and generate returns for its shareholders via the tactical deployment of capital across the resource, agricultural, financial services, technology and health and wellness verticals.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Nikolai Vassev

nikolaivassev@gmail.com

+1 (778) 772-1751

Learn more about Roadman by visiting our website at: https://roadmancorp.com/

Learn more about Champignon Brands by visiting their website at: https://champignonbrands.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the business of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf except as required by law.

Source: Roadman Investments Corp.