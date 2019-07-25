Quantcast

RLH Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


DENVER, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results after the market close on Monday, August 5. The company will host a teleconference to review results on Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.  

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time: (877) 407-8289. International callers should dial (201) 689-8341. This conference call will also be webcast live on www.rlhco.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. To listen to the live call, please go to the RLH Corporation website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available at approximately 12:00 PM Eastern Time on August 6 through midnight August 20, 2019 at (877) 660-6853 or (International) (201) 612-7415, using access code 13692664. The replay will also be available shortly after the call on the RLH Corporation website.

About RLH Corporation

Red Lion Hotels Corporation is an innovative hotel company doing business as RLH Corporation and focuses on the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.

