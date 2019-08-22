RLH Corporation Announces Collaboration With National Safe Place Network to Provide for Youth in Need of Immediate Help and Safety



Americas Best Value Inn is the first national hotel sponsor of the program

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) announced today a collaboration with National Safe Place Network (NSPN) to designate Americas Best Value Inn properties as Safe Place® TXT 4 HELP sites - expanding NSPN's network and providing more locations in more communities across the country for youth in crisis to go for help. Americas Best Value Inn will be the first national hotel sponsor of the program.



NSPN established and operates Safe Place, a national outreach and prevention program for young people in need of immediate help and safety. Safe Place has expanded their reach to more communities by promoting and utilizing TXT 4 HELP sites, which are available in communities where a "traditional" Safe Place program is not available.

"Unfortunately, in today's world, young people face family problems, homelessness, bullying, neglect, abuse, and even human trafficking," said Laurie Jackson, President and CEO of NSPN. "Each year, the Safe Place and TXT 4 HELP programs directly impacts the lives of more than 12,000 youth by providing access to immediate help and safety. TXT 4 HELP has offered real-time assistance to youth in crisis by responding to more than 117,000 incoming text messages since its inception in 2009. We are excited to expand our network now with Americas Best Value Inn locations around the country."

"National Safe Place Network is a program close to my heart," said Greg Mount, RLH Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud to have our Americas Best Value Inn locations participate in the program, expanding NSPN's network, providing more locations in more communities for youth in crisis to go to for help, making a difference and direct impact in our Americas Best Value Inn communities."

"RLH Corporation is a perfect example of the hospitality industry's comprehensive commitment to safety," said Chip Rogers, President and CEO of American Hotel & Lodging Association. "The National Safe Place Network is truly saving lives and is being significantly enhanced by the addition of hundreds of America's Best Value Inns. We hope this example of doing good will be replicated by companies in every industry."

About RLH Corporation

RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising, marketing and integrated back office systems for upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.

About National Safe Place Network

National Safe Place Network (NSPN) provides quality training and technical support for youth and family service organizations across the country. Along with being a leading membership organization offering tailored organizational development, training and professional development packages, NSPN also operates the nationally recognized programs Safe Place, HTR3, and the Family and Youth Services Bureau's Runaway and Homeless Youth Training and Technical Assistance Center (RHYTTAC). To learn more, please visit www.nspnetwork.org.

