RJD Green Inc. Posts Summary of Company Initiatives Prior to Third Quarter Filings

Silex Holdings Inc.

RJD Green subsidiary, Silex Holdings Inc., has continued to establish its long-term revenue growth through three additional focuses:

Commercial and multi-family projects awarded within a four-state region creating an ongoing $1,000,000 backlog

Solidifying a significant high-end custom home market in both of their metropolitan regions, which offers a more significant revenues and gross profits from their home builder sector

Fully establishing an additional revenue stream in both residential and multi-family cabinet sales that will continue to growth annually within a four-state regional market

Revenue growth for 2019 over 2018 is expected to be 18%

RJD Green continues to actively search for an appropriate acquisition that creates a $10,000,000 annual Silex Holdings Division.

Healthcare Industry Services

IOSoft Inc. has overcome the challenging issues of regulatory in both the banking industry and HIPPA requirements for the medical sector. Several smaller companies have been on-boarded and the company has added key marketing staff with long-term relationships in the healthcare industry.

RJD Green is very active in acquisition efforts to add an established service company with a healthcare focus to expedite the expected revenues targeted for our healthcare services division.

Earthlinc Environmental Division

RJD Green has accrued three very relevant patented technologies, which due to the expense of launching, have been deferred until we fully established a more significant corporate consolidated profit that can readily absorb the usual launching period expenses for new technologies.

In the interim, Earthlinc has procured short-term consulting contracts and joint-venture relationships to launch revenues and allow RJD to remain active in acquisition search that creates up to a $10,000,000 revenue.

Acquisitions

RJD Green has aggressively approached procuring an appropriate acquisition for each of our three divisions. We also have maintained strict acquisition guidelines that offer best opportunity for positive results in revenue, profits, and creating synergy within each of the division.

RJD has found the current acquisition market for small-cap companies to be challenging in meeting the acquisition guidelines either in leveraging of the acquisition's cash-flow ratios that create inordinate risk and timeline for return of investment, or having the necessary operational structure in place for growth, and / or having adequate documentation to validate the acquisition.

The Company has entered into the Letters of Intent this year that from due diligence, did not meet the mentioned acquisition structures required to offer a best opportunity for the Company to successfully grow.

RJD Green is currently engaged in discussions with two M & A opportunities now, and actively exploring additional opportunities to complete the desired annual revenue growth to $20,000,000 or greater with ongoing growth opportunity.

Financial Results thru Q2 2019

Net Operating Profit increased by 34% over 2018

Revenues were $1,995,411

Debt other than inner company or to corporate officers is $176,503

RJD Green expects significant income growth in the last six months of the 2019 fiscal year as well as progressions in completing acquisitions

