RJD Green Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2019

Dear Valued RJD Green Shareholders,

As we have announced our financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2019, RJD Green's management team would like to take the opportunity to update all existing and potential shareholders with the latest information on developments with the company. Please be advised - this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and SEC filings. Some of this update is opinion - so be sure to note the forward-looking statements disclosure. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or SEC filing.

We continue to work diligently to execute our business model to create a substantive holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2019

* The Company has nine months revenue of $3,034,597 and cash of $160,727 held in a bank and cash equivalents of $48,817 as of May 31, 2019.

* The Company has monthly recurring revenues of $337,177 with $364,697 of working capital and shareholder equity of $1,001,512 as of May 31, 2019.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

Silex Holdings Inc.

RJD Green subsidiary, Silex Holdings Inc., has continued to establish its long-term revenue growth through three additional focuses:

Commercial and multi-family projects awarded within a four-state region creating an ongoing $1,000,000 backlog

Solidifying a significant high-end custom home market in both of their metropolitan regions, which offers more significant revenues and gross profits from their home builder sector

Fully establishing an additional revenue stream in both residential and multi-family cabinet sales that will continue to growth annually within a four-state regional market

Revenue growth for 2019 over 2018 is expected to be 18%

Healthcare Industry Services

IOSoft Inc. has overcome the challenging issues of regulatory in both the banking industry and HIPPA requirements for the medical sector. Several smaller companies have been on-boarded and the company has added key marketing staff with long-term relationships in the healthcare industry.

Earthlinc Environmental Division

RJD Green has accrued three very relevant patented technologies. Earthlinc has procured short-term consulting contracts and joint-venture relationships to launch revenues and allow RJD to remain active in acquisition search.

Acquisitions

RJD Green has aggressively approached procuring an appropriate acquisition for each of our three divisions. We also have maintained strict acquisition guidelines that offer best opportunity for positive results in revenue, profits, and creating synergy within each of the division.

RJD Green is currently engaged in discussions with two M & A opportunities now, and actively exploring additional opportunities to complete the desired annual revenue growth to $20,000,000 or greater with ongoing growth opportunity.

We will continue to update our investors with any and all progress in the coming months as newsworthy occurrences happen.

Sincerely,

Ron Brewer

CEO, RJD Green, Inc.

