Riviera Resources Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

The Company highlights the following accomplishments:

Increased previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization to a total of $150 million

Returned over $140 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases and tender offer since the beginning of the year, and over $290 million in the last twelve months

Closed the sale of certain non-operated properties located in the Hugoton Basin for proceeds of approximately $31 million, and Michigan assets for proceeds of approximately $39 million, both at a premium to PDP PV-10 value

Ended the second quarter with a consolidated cash balance of ~$80 million and $33.5 million drawn on the Blue Mountain Credit Facility

Blue Mountain highlights:

Continued its ongoing engagement with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to review strategic alternatives to unlock unrealized value

Executed crude oil gathering agreement with Roan Resources, Inc.

Initiated water management services and moved approximately 5.1 million barrels in the second quarter

Acquired 100% interests in Lumen Midstream Partnership, LLC in August 2019, for a total investment of less than $5 million

Riviera Upstream highlights:

Outperformed second quarter upstream guidance, as provided in our May 2019 earnings release, with respect to Adjusted EBITDAX and production, on lower capital spending

Drilled and completed 6 NW STACK operated wells and 2 North Louisiana operated wells in the first half of 2019 with excellent results

David Rottino, Riviera's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very pleased with Riviera's performance in the second quarter. Operationally, our base assets outperformed original guidance and our drilling program focused in the Northwest STACK and North Louisiana looks very encouraging. We remain relentlessly focused on our commitment to maximizing shareholder value through our strategy of capital discipline, returning capital to shareholders and efficiently managing our assets. We continue to believe our shares are deeply undervalued and we are committed to finding ways to monetize assets and use cash on hand to return capital to shareholders. So far this year, we monetized our Arkoma and Michigan assets, a portion of our helium reserves, and our interests in certain non-operated assets in the Hugoton Basin. Additionally, we returned over $140 million of capital to shareholders through our ongoing share repurchase program and recently completed tender offer. Furthermore, the Board authorized an increase to the previously announced $100 million share repurchase program to a total of $150 million. Finally, we continue to grow our exciting Blue Mountain midstream business, and recently announced the execution of a new crude oil gathering agreement with Roan Resources, expanding and diversifying their service offerings, as well as better positioning it towards a value enhancing transaction."



Key Financial Results (1)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, $ in millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average daily production (MMcfe/d) 286 312 275 356 Total oil, natural gas and NGL revenues $ 67 $ 87 $ 143 $ 224 (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (7) $ 9 $ 6 $ 44 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes $ ­­- $ (2) $ ­­- $ 34 Net (loss) income $ (7) $ 7 $ 6 $ 78 Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure) (2) $ 35 $ 11 $ 64 $ 51 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21 $ 6 $ 59 $ 57 Oil and natural gas capital $ 16 $ 7 $ 54 $ 17 Total capital $ 41 $ 42 $ 102 $ 109





(1) All amounts reflect continuing operations with the exception of net income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively. (2) Includes severance costs of approximately $14 million and $18 million for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Strategic Update

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") and management believe the Company is trading at a significant discount to its sum-of-the-parts net asset value. The Company has engaged Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to assist in the review and execution of strategic alternatives for Blue Mountain through a value enhancing transaction. Furthermore, the Company will continue to return capital to shareholders through free cash flow generated from efficiently managing our assets, and by opportunistically monetizing additional assets.

Opportunistic Asset Monetizations

Thus far in 2019, the Company has closed four transactions that in combination generated proceeds of approximately $216 million. The proceeds from the four deals are at a premium to the PDP PV-10 value. The four transactions include the sale of the Arkoma Basin assets (closed January 2019), the sale of certain non-operated properties located in the Hugoton Basin (closed May 2019), the sale of properties located in Michigan (closed July 2019), and the monetization of a portion of the Company's helium reserves in the Hugoton Basin utilizing a VPP structure (closed March 2019).

The Company has also signed definitive agreements to sell its interest in properties located in Illinois, and certain non-core properties located in North Louisiana that are expected to close in Q3 2019, that in combination are expected to generate estimated proceeds of approximately $7 million.

Successful Tender Offer

The Company continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value and finding ways to return capital to its shareholders. On June 13, 2019, it announced the intention to commence a tender offer to purchase $40 million of the Company's common stock. The tender offer was completed on July 16, 2019. The Company repurchased an aggregate of 2,666,666 shares of common stock at a price of $15.00 per share for a total cost of approximately $40 million (excluding expenses of the tender offer). The shares acquired represented approximately 4% of the Company's outstanding shares as of June 13, 2019.

Continuation of Share Repurchase Plan

On August 16, 2018, the Board authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. Through June 2019, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 6,589,110 shares at an average price of $14.56 for a total cost of approximately $96 million. In the second quarter alone the Company bought back 3,147,156 shares at an average price of $13.76 for a total cost of approximately $43 million.

In accordance with the Securities Exchange Commission's regulations regarding issuer tender offers, the Company's share repurchase program was suspended concurrent with the June 13, 2019 announcement of the intent to commence a tender offer as discussed above.

The Company expects to continue repurchasing shares, and on July 18, 2019 announced that the Board authorized an increase to the previously announced $100 million share repurchase program to a total of up to $150 million. Subsequent to July 18, 2019, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 2,122,478 shares of common stock for a total cost of approximately $22 million. As of August 7, 2019, approximately $32 million was available for share repurchase under the program.

Second Quarter 2019 Activity - Upstream Assets

Riviera's production for the second quarter averaged approximately 286 MMcfe/d, which exceeds the high end of our original guidance range. The outperformance in production is mainly due to the outperformance of our NW STACK and North Louisiana drilling programs.

With respect to costs, the Company had strong results in the second quarter. Upstream capital expenditures were approximately $17 million compared to original guidance of $19 million. Adjusted G&A expenses were approximately $7 million. Operating expenses were approximately $44 million, 8% below the mid-point of our original guidance for the quarter, primarily driven by a non-recurring net refund of Texas sales and use tax of approximately $4 million.

Northwest STACK / North Louisiana Operated Drilling Program

Riviera's operated NW STACK drilling program progressed on schedule with the Company turning to production 3 operated wells in the second quarter, for a total of 6 operated wells turned to production year to date. The average IP30 rate of the 6 operated wells is approximately 670 boepd with 55% oil and 72% liquids. All of these wells are single mile laterals with a target capital cost of $4.9 million to $5.2 million, which is expected to generate a 30% to 40% IRR.

The Company completed a two well pad in North Louisiana late in the first quarter. These wells achieved a choke restricted average IP30 of approximately 20 MMcfe/d. The expected IRR of these wells is over 100% and payback is expected in less than 12 months.

Blue Mountain Business Update

On average for the second quarter of 2019, natural gas throughput was 120 MMcf/d and Natural Gas Liquids ("NGLs") produced were 10,590 bpd, a 92% increase as compared to the second quarter of 2018 at 62 MMcf/d and a 2% increase compared with the first quarter of 2019 at 117 MMcf/d. During the second quarter, five wells were turned to sales on our system; however, throughput volumes were slightly impacted as our primary customer temporarily shut-in five wells due to hydraulic fracturing of neighboring wells. Throughput volumes are expected to increase during the remainder of 2019 based on the current well attachment schedules provided by our customers. On August 5, 2019, Blue Mountain acquired 100% interests in Lumen Midstream Partnership, LLC, including approximately 55 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines and an 18 MMcf/d processing plant. The Lumen system will be interconnected to the Blue Mountain system for a total investment of less than $5 million. "The acquisition of the Lumen assets will secure over 15 customers, reroute volumes to our Cryo I plant by the fourth quarter and extend our reach into the Merge for our three gathering service options," commented Greg Harper, President and CEO of Blue Mountain.

On April 1, 2019, Blue Mountain began providing water management services for Roan Resources. During the second quarter, the company hauled 5.1 million barrels of water in total, averaging 56,100 bpd, for Roan Resources and a third-party customer. In addition, during the quarter, Blue Mountain made significant progress in the construction of its water gathering system, with first pipeline connections in service in July. Also, Blue Mountain acquired the land and permits for two of its future owned and operated saltwater disposal wells and expects completion of at least one well by the end of the third quarter of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, Blue Mountain was impacted by overall lower commodity prices, including a 20% reduction in the weighted average barrel NGL price from the first quarter of 2019. Despite this major challenge, Blue Mountain's second quarter Adjusted EBITDA decreased by only $1 million compared with first quarter results, benefited by the new fee-based water margins and steady gas throughput volumes. In the second quarter of 2019, the business continued to be impacted by the NGL pricing differentials at Conway and Mont Belvieu. The elimination of the basis exposure would have added $0.7 million to Blue Mountain's margin. Management has hedged a material portion of its exposure to the NGL pricing differentials at Conway and Mont Belvieu for 2019 and expects to eliminate all basis dislocation by the first quarter of 2020 when ONEOK's Arbuckle II Pipeline is completed.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter were approximately $24 million, with the majority of capital being invested in the construction of water gathering pipelines.

Harper added, "I'm very pleased with Blue Mountain's performance over the quarter. Our water business is off to a solid start, and we have made significant strides in diversifying our revenue stream going forward with the addition of crude oil gathering. As our water business becomes established moving to our piped system coupled with our recently announced crude oil gathering system, and with Roan's projected volume ramp during the second half of 2019, I'm excited about our momentum becoming a top tier midstream enterprise as we move towards 2020."

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Riviera and Blue Mountain have established separate credit facilities. As of June 30, 2019, there were no borrowings outstanding on Riviera's revolving credit facility, and borrowing commitments of up to $245 million with available borrowing capacity of approximately $211 million, inclusive of outstanding letters of credit. In July 2019, Riviera's borrowing base was reduced to $230 million due to the sale of its properties located in Michigan, with available borrowing capacity of approximately $197 million, inclusive of outstanding letters of credit.

As of June 30, 2019, Blue Mountain had approximately $33.5 million drawn on its revolving credit facility, and borrowing commitments of up to $200 million with available borrowing capacity of approximately $155 million, including outstanding letters of credit, subject to covenant restrictions in the Blue Mountain Credit Facility.

Second Quarter Actuals

Below is a summary of the Company's consolidated second quarter results.

Q2 2019

Actuals Q2 2019

Actuals Q2 2019

Actuals Upstream Blue Mountain Consolidated Net Production (MMcfe/d) 286 286 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 236 236 Oil (Bbls/d) 1,933 1,933 NGL (Bbls/d) 6,363 6,363 Other revenues, net (in thousands) (1) $ 8,064 (2) $ 11,668 (3) $ 19,732 (4) Helium revenues $ 4,810 (5) $ 4,810 (5) Jayhawk / Other $ 3,254 $ 3,254 Blue Mountain $ 11,668 (3) $ 11,668(3) Costs (in thousands) $ 43,789 $ 708 $ 44,497 Lease operating expenses $ 23,845 $ 23,845 Transportation expenses $ 18,053 $ 18,053 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 1,891 (6) $ 708 $ 2,599 (6) Adjusted general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 6,990 (8) $ 2,875 (9) $ 9,865 (10) Targets (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 28,761 $ 5,887 $ 34,648 Cash interest expense (Non-GAAP) (11) $ 999 $ 229 $ 1,228 Oil and natural gas capital $ 16,054 $ 16,054 Total capital $ 17,291 $ 23,539 $ 40,830





(1) Includes other revenues and margin on marketing activities (2) Includes other revenues of approximately $5.2 million, plus marketing revenues of approximately $10.7 million, less marketing expenses of approximately $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (3) Includes marketing revenues of approximately $42.6 million, less adjusted marketing expenses of approximately $30.9 million. Adjusted marketing expenses is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses of less than $0.1 million (4) Includes other revenues of approximately $5.2 million, plus marketing revenues of approximately $53.3 million, less adjusted marketing expenses of approximately $38.8 million. Adjusted marketing expenses is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses of less than $0.1 million and losses on derivatives of approximately $2.9 million (5) Includes helium revenues from the VPP Interests of approximately $3.7 million (6) Includes a reduction to taxes, other than income taxes costs for non-recurring refund of Texas sales and use tax, net of professional service claim fees, of approximately $4.4 million (7) Adjusted general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses and severance expenses presented for the purpose of comparing to guidance (8) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 represents general and administrative expenses of approximately $8.8 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses of approximately $1.8 million (9) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 represents general and administrative expenses of approximately $4.7 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses of approximately $1.8 million (10) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 represents general and administrative expenses of approximately $13.5 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses of approximately $3.6 million (11) Excludes non cash amortization

Upstream Segment - Second Quarter Actuals versus Guidance

The comparison to guidance below is for the upstream assets only. The Company did not provide second quarter 2019 guidance for Blue Mountain.

Q2 2019

Actuals Original Guidance (1)

Q2 2019E Updated Guidance (1)

Q2 2019E Net Production (MMcfe/d) 286 255 - 285 280 - 290 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 236 210 - 235 230 - 240 Oil (Bbls/d) 1,933 1,600 - 1,850 1,875 - 2,000 NGL (Bbls/d) 6,363 5,900 - 6,500 6,300 - 6,400 Other revenues, net (in thousands) (2) $ 8,064 (3) $ 5,500 - $ 7,500 $ 7,000 - $ 8,500 Helium revenues $ 4,810 (4) $ 4,500 - $ 5,500 (4) $ 4,500 - $ 5,000 (4) Jayhawk / Other $ 3,254 $ 1,000 - $ 2,000 $ 2,500 - $ 3,500 Costs (in thousands) $ 43,789 $ 45,000 - $ 50,000 $ 42,000 - $ 46,000 Lease operating expenses $ 23,845 $ 23,000 - $ 25,000 $ 23,000 - $ 25,000 Transportation expenses $ 18,053 $ 17,000 - $ 18,000 $ 17,500 - $ 18,500 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 1,891 (5) $ 5,000 - $ 7,000 $ 1,500 - $ 2,500 (4) Adjusted general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP) (6) $ 6,990 (7) $ 7,500 - $ 9,000 $ 6,500 - $ 7,500 Targets (Mid-Point) (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 28,761 $ 23,000 $ 25,000 - $ 30,000 VPP Notes interest expense (8) $ 1,045 $ 1,000 $ 1,050 VPP Notes principal $ 2,649 $ 3,000 $ 2,650 Capital expenditures $ 17,291 $ 19,000 $ 17,500





(1) Original guidance estimates provided in May 9, 2019 first quarter earnings release; updated guidance provided in July 9, 2019 press release (2) Includes other revenues and margin on marketing activities (3) Includes other revenues of approximately $5.2 million, plus marketing revenues of approximately $10.7 million, less marketing expenses of approximately $7.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (4) Includes helium revenues from the VPP Interests of approximately $3.7 million (5) Includes a reduction to taxes, other than income taxes costs for non-recurring refund of Texas sales and use tax, net of professional service claim fees, of approximately $4.4 million (6) Adjusted general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses and severance expenses presented for the purpose of comparing to guidance (7) For the three months ended June 30, 2019 represents general and administrative expenses of approximately $8.8 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses of approximately $1.8 million (8) Excludes non cash amortization

Upstream Segment - Third Quarter and Full Year 2019 Guidance

The guidance below is for the upstream assets only. Guidance estimates have been adjusted for the sale of properties located in Michigan that closed July 3, 2019, and the sales of Illinois assets and non-core North Louisiana properties that are expected to close in the third quarter. 2019 guidance estimates include the Adjusted EBITDAX from the Helium VPP transaction that closed in March, 2019.

Q3 2019E FY 2019E

Net Production (MMcfe/d) 233 - 255 240 - 270 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 185 - 205 195 - 220 Oil (Bbls/d) 1,900 - 2,100 1,500 - 1,800 NGL (Bbls/d) 6,000 - 6,300 6,000 - 6,500 Other revenues, net (in thousands) (1) $ 7,000 - $ 9,000 $ 36,000 - $ 40,000 Helium revenues $ 4,500 - $ 5,500 (2) $ 20,000 - $ 22,000 (3) Jayhawk / Other $ 2,500 - $ 3,500 $ 16,000 - $ 18,000 Costs (in thousands) $ 36,500 - $ 41,500 $ 165,000 - $ 175,000 Lease operating expenses $ 17,000 - $ 19,000 $ 81,000 - $ 85,000 Transportation expenses $ 16,000 - $ 17,000 $ 68,000 - $ 72,000 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 3,500 - $ 5,500 $ 16,000 - $ 18,000 Adjusted general and administrative expenses (Non-GAAP) (4), (6) $ 8,500 - $ 9,500 $ 32,000 - $ 35,000 General and administrative- severance expenses $ 1,500 - $ 2,000 $ 1,500 - $ 2,000 Costs per Mcfe (Mid-Point) $ 1.75 $ 1.82 Lease operating expenses $ 0.80 $ 0.89 Transportation expenses $ 0.74 $ 0.75 Taxes, other than income taxes $ 0.21 $ 0.18 Targets (Mid-Point in thousands) Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) (5), (6) $ 19,000 $ 91,000 Capital expenditures $ 9,000 $ 68,000 VPP Notes interest expense payments $ 1,000 $ 3,000 VPP Notes principal payments $ 2,700 $ 8,000 Weighted Average NYMEX Differentials Natural gas (MMBtu) ($ 0.55) - ($ 0.40) ($ 0.40) - ($ 0.30) Oil (Bbl) ($ 2.40) - ($ 1.40) ($ 1.70) - ($ 1.10) NGL price as a % of crude oil price 24% - 30% 28% - 34%





Unhedged Commodity Price Assumptions Jul 19 Aug 19 Sep 19 2019E Natural gas (MMBtu) $2.29 $2.22 $2.20 $2.59 Oil (Bbl) $57.75 $55.88 $55.88 $56.82 NGL (Bbl) $15.34 $14.86 $14.83 $17.79





(1) Includes other revenues and margin on marketing activities for Upstream assets, only (2) Includes helium revenues from the VPP Interests of approximately $3.7 million (3) Includes helium revenues from the VPP Interests of approximately $14.6 million (4) Excludes share-based compensation expenses and severance expenses (5) Includes severance expenses of approximately $1.8 million (6) The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis as it is unable to forecast certain items that we have defined as "Selected Items Impacting Comparability", which items are set forth later in this press release under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability," without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized. Thus, a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures could result in disclosure that could be imprecise or potentially misleading. These items could be material to and have a significant impact on the Company's results computed in accordance with GAAP.





Hedging Update

Riviera Upstream Hedges

2019 2020 Natural Gas Volume

(MMMBtu/d) Average Price

(per MMBtu) Volume

(MMMBtu/d) Average Price

(per MMBtu) Swaps 141 $2.88 30 $ 2.82 Collars 20 $2.75 - $3.00 - $ - Oil Volume

(Bbls/d) Average Price

(per Bbl) Volume

(Bbls/d) Average Price

(per Bbl) Swaps 1,000 $64.32 500 $64.63 Natural Gas Basis Differential positions Volume

(MMMBtu/d) Average Price

(per MMBtu) Volume

(MMMBtu/d) Average Price

(per MMBtu) PEPL Basis Swaps 70 ($0.64) 20 ($ 0.45) NWPL Basis Swaps 10 ($0.61) - $ -

Blue Mountain Hedges

2019 Natural Gas Volume

(MMMBtu/d) Average Price

(per MMBtu) Swaps 15 $ 2.81 Oil Volume

(Bbls/d) Average Price

(per Bbl) Swaps 98 $ 66.60 Natural Gas Basis Differential positions Volume

(MMMBtu/d) Average Price

(per MMBtu) Southern Star Basis Swaps 5 ($ 0.57) Enable Basis Swaps 5 ($ 0.23)





NGL Positions: 2019 Fixed price swap (Mont Belvieu ethane): Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands) 126 Average price ($/gallon) $ 0.34 Fixed price swap (Mont Belvieu propane): Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands) 42 Average price ($/gallon) $ 0.68 Margin spread (Mont Belvieu propane and Conway propane): Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands) 63 Average price ($/gallon) ($ 0.07) Margin spread (Mont Belvieu pentane and Conway pentane): Hedged volume (gallons/d in thousands) 63 Average price ($/gallon) ($ 0.09)

Earnings Call / Form 10‑Q

The Company will host a conference call Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Central) to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 results and expects to file its second quarter Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around that date. There will be prepared remarks by executive management followed by a question and answer session.



Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing (866) 416-7462, or (409) 217-8223 for international calls using Conference ID: 5655538. Interested parties may also listen over the internet at www.rivieraresourcesinc.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

Supplemental information can be found at the following link on our website: http://ir.rivieraresourcesinc.com/events-and-presentations

Riviera Resources Conference Attendance

Riviera Resources announces that members of senior management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors in New Orleans at the Johnson Rice 2019 Energy Conference on September 25, 2019.

ABOUT RIVIERA RESOURCES

Riviera Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company with a strategic focus on efficiently operating its mature low-decline assets, developing its growth-oriented assets, and returning capital to its stockholders. Riviera's properties are located in the Hugoton Basin, East Texas, North Louisiana, the Uinta Basin and Mid-Continent regions. Riviera also owns Blue Mountain Midstream LLC, a midstream company centered in the core of the Merge play in the Anadarko Basin.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Selected Items Impacting Comparability

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses additional measures known as "non-GAAP financial measures" in its evaluation of past performance and prospects for the future. The primary additional measures used by management are earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, exploration costs, noncash gains and losses on commodity derivatives, accrued settlements on commodity derivative contracts related to current production period, share-based compensation expenses, gains and losses on asset sales, reorganization items, and asset impairments ("Adjusted EBITDAX") and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, noncash gains and losses on commodity derivatives, accrued settlements on commodity derivative contracts related to current production period, share-based compensation expenses, gains and losses on asset sales, and asset impairments ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP measures, when viewed with the Company's GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's performance than GAAP results alone.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations made by the Company which reflect management's experience, estimates and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our 2019 guidance, planned capital expenditures, increases in oil and gas production, the number of anticipated wells to be drilled or completed after the date hereof, future cash flows and borrowings, our strategic objectives with respect to Blue Mountain Midstream, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These include risks relating to the Company's financial and operational performance and results, low or declining commodity prices and demand for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, ability to hedge future production, ability to replace reserves and efficiently develop current reserves, the capacity and utilization of midstream facilities and the regulatory environment. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please read "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(in thousands)

(in thousands)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,229 $ 18,529 Accounts receivable - trade, net 82,218 114,489 Derivative instruments 18,447 10,758 Restricted cash 26,457 31,248 Other current assets 14,638 26,721 Assets held for sale 49,090 38,396 Total current assets 271,079 240,141 Noncurrent assets: Oil and natural gas properties (successful efforts method) 692,815 756,552 Less accumulated depletion and amortization (101,033 ) (93,507 ) 591,782 663,045 Other property and equipment 646,425 606,244 Less accumulated depreciation (79,275 ) (62,368 ) 567,150 543,876 Derivative instruments 2,048 4,603 Deferred income taxes 126,646 129,091 Other noncurrent assets 7,389 12,078 136,083 145,772 Total noncurrent assets 1,295,015 1,352,693 Total assets $ 1,566,094 $ 1,592,834 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 122,188 $ 159,228 Derivative instruments 5,471 4,719 Current portion of Mayzure notes payable 10,693 — Other accrued liabilities 24,656 34,474 Liabilities held for sale 10,303 3,725 Total current liabilities 173,311 202,146 Noncurrent liabilities: Derivative instruments 166 — Mayzure notes payable, net 65,841 — Credit facilities 33,500 24,500 Asset retirement obligations 91,480 103,814 Other noncurrent liabilities 9,630 — Total noncurrent liabilities 200,617 128,314 Equity: Preferred Stock — — Common Stock 636 692 Additional paid-in capital 1,180,528 1,256,730 Retained earnings 11,002 4,952 Total equity 1,192,166 1,262,374 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,566,094 $ 1,592,834





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues and other: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $ 66,757 $ 87,004 $ 143,102 $ 223,880 Gains (losses) on commodity derivatives 20,249 (7,525 ) 7,008 (22,555 ) Marketing revenues 53,394 42,967 120,741 89,234 Other revenues 5,150 6,387 11,153 12,281 145,550 128,833 282,004 302,840 Expenses: Lease operating expenses 23,845 24,088 47,897 71,972 Transportation expenses 18,053 21,213 37,203 40,307 Marketing expenses 41,811 40,327 95,200 82,082 General and administrative expenses 13,489 92,395 32,480 137,174 Exploration costs 969 53 2,207 1,255 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,181 21,980 44,953 50,445 Impairment of assets held for sale 18,390 — 18,390 — Taxes, other than income taxes 2,599 7,115 8,899 15,567 Losses (gains) on sale of assets and other, net 9,885 (101,934 ) (17,380 ) (208,230 ) 152,174 105,237 269,849 190,572 Other income and (expenses): Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (2,103 ) (584 ) (3,074 ) (988 ) Other, net 476 538 (113 ) 368 (1,627 ) (46 ) (3,187 ) (620 ) Reorganization items, net (424 ) (1,259 ) (472 ) (3,210 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (8,723 ) 22,291 8,496 108,438 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,047 ) 13,336 2,446 64,875 (Loss) income from continuing operations (6,676 ) 8,955 6,050 43,563 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (1,758 ) — 34,573 Net (loss) income $ (6,676 ) $ 7,197 $ 6,050 $ 78,136 Income (loss) per share: (Loss) income from continuing operations per share ‒ Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.58 (Loss) income from continuing operations per share ‒ Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.58 Income (loss) from discontinued operations per share ‒ Basic $ — $ (0.02 ) $ — $ 0.45 Income (loss) from discontinued operations per share ‒ Diluted $ — $ (0.02 ) $ — $ 0.45 Net (loss) income per share ‒ Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 1.03 Net (loss) income per share ‒ Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 1.03 Weighted average shares outstanding ‒ Basic 65,005 76,191 66,900 76,191 Weighted average shares outstanding ‒ Diluted 65,089 76,191 67,079 76,191

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

2018

(in thousands) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 6,050 $ 78,136 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Income from discontinued operations — (34,573 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,953 50,445 Impairment of assets held for sale 18,390 — Deferred income taxes 2,446 65,010 Total (gains) losses on derivatives, net (2,047 ) 22,555 Cash settlements on derivatives (2,169 ) (25,037 ) Share-based compensation expenses 7,885 66,374 Gains on sale of assets and other, net (19,631 ) (209,635 ) Other 4,220 2,008 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable - trade, net 28,361 76,465 Decrease in other assets 10,901 33,654 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (32,119 ) (52,538 ) Decrease in other liabilities (8,439 ) (15,815 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 58,801 57,049 Cash flow from investing activities: Development of oil and natural gas properties (56,078 ) (45,938 ) Purchases of other property and equipment (48,597 ) (87,377 ) Proceeds from sale of properties and equipment and other 95,291 369,489 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (9,384 ) 236,174 Cash flow from financing activities: Net transfers to Parent — (456,925 ) Repurchases of shares (77,744 ) — Proceeds from borrowings 115,225 — Repayments of debt (26,949 ) — Debt issuance costs paid (3,040 ) — Distributions to unitholders — (12,174 ) Other — (294 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,492 (469,393 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 56,909 (176,170 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning 49,777 520,922 Ending $ 106,686 $ 344,752

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP Measure)



The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, this non-GAAP measure should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX is a measure used by Company management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and for comparisons to the Company's industry peers. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results.

The following presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019 2018

(in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (6,676) $ 7,197 $ 6,050 $ 78,136 Plus (less): Loss (income) from discontinued operations — 1,758 — (34,573 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 2,103 584 3,074 988 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,047) 13,336 2,446 64,875 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,181 21,980 44,953 50,445 Exploration costs 969 53 2,207 1,255 EBITDAX 17,530 44,908 58,730 161,126 Plus (less): Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives (14,552) 6,955 (4,216 ) 17,491 Accrued settlements on commodity derivative contracts related to current production period (1) (663) 935 (1,028 ) 1,568 Share-based compensation expenses 3,680 58,188 9,987 75,225 Losses (gains) on sale of assets and other, net (2) 9,839 (100,928 ) (18,786 ) (207,260 ) Reorganization items, net (3) 424 1,259 472 3,210 Impairment of assets held for sale 18,390 — 18,390 — Adjusted EBITDAX $ 34,648 $ 11,317 $ 63,549 $ 51,360





(1) Represent amounts related to commodity derivative contracts that settled during the respective period (contract terms had expired) but cash had not been received as of the end of the period. (2) Primarily represent gains or losses on the sale of assets, earnings from equity method investments and gains or losses on inventory valuation. (3) Represent costs and income directly associated with the predecessor's filing for voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code since the petition date, and also include adjustments to reflect the carrying value of certain liabilities subject to compromise at their estimated allowed claim amounts, as such adjustments were determined.

Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)



The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, these non-GAAP measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) and other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDA are measures used by Company management to evaluate the Company's operational performance and for comparisons to the Company's industry peers. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company's financial results.

The following presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(in thousands)



Consolidated

Upstream

Blue

Mountain

Net (loss) income $ (6,676) $ (7,308) $ 632 Plus (less): Interest expense 2,103 1,748 355 Income tax benefit (2,047) (2,047) — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,181 20,970 2,211 EBITDA 16,561 13,363 3,198 Exploration costs 969 969 — EBITDAX 17,530 14,332 3,198 Plus (less): Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives (14,552) (15,282) 730 Accrued settlements on commodity derivative contracts related to current production period (1) (663) 97 (760) Share-based compensation expenses 3,680 1,770 1,910 Losses on sale of assets and other, net (2) 9,839 9,030 809 Reorganization items, net (3) 424 424 — Impairment of assets held for sale 18,390 18,390 — Adjusted EBITDAX / Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,648 $ 28,761 $ 5,887





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands) Consolidated Upstream Blue Mountain Net income (loss) $ 6,050 $ 8,487 $ (2,437) Plus (less): Interest expense 3,074 2,459 615 Income tax expense 2,446 2,446 — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 44,953 40,529 4,424 EBITDA 56,523 53,921 2,602 Exploration costs 2,207 2,207 — EBITDAX 58,730 56,128 2,602 Plus (less): Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives (4,216) (8,665) 4,449 Accrued settlements on commodity derivative contracts related to current production period (1) (1,028) 51 (1,079) Share-based compensation expenses 9,987 4,000 5,987 (Gains) losses on sale of assets and other, net (2) (18,786) (19,595) 809 Reorganization items, net (3) 472 472 — Impairment of assets held for sale 18,390 18,390 — Adjusted EBITDAX / Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,549 $ 50,781 $ 12,768





(1) Represent amounts related to commodity derivative contracts that settled during the respective period (contract terms had expired) but cash had not been received as of the end of the period. (2) Primarily represent gains or losses on the sale of assets, earnings from equity method investments and gains or losses on inventory valuation. (3) Represent costs and income directly associated with the predecessor's filing for voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code since the petition date, and also include adjustments to reflect the carrying value of certain liabilities subject to compromise at their estimated allowed claim amounts, as such adjustments were determined.





Source: Riviera Resources, Inc.