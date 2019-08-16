Riverview Bancorp to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, August 19





VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM:RVSB) ("Riverview" or the "Company") announced today that it has been invited to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, August 19, 2019. Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer, will be joined by executives, employees and directors as he delivers opening remarks at 9:22 a.m. EDT followed by the bell ringing at 9:30, signifying the start of the day's trade.



"Opening Nasdaq is an honor and a wonderful opportunity to thank our employee-owners, clients and community for supporting us over the past 96 years," said Lycklama. "This is a momentous occasion for everyone at Riverview. For more than twenty years, we've benefited from our Nasdaq listing and in that time, we've quadrupled in size and grown to be the largest community bank in the Portland, OR metro area."

The opening bell ceremony can be seen live at https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live or www.facebook.com/Nasdaq as well as on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower at 43rd and Broadway in New York, NY.

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington - just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.17 billion at June 30, 2019, it is the parent company of the 96-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients. There are 18 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past 6 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal, The Columbian and The Gresham Outlook.

