Quantcast

Riverview Bancorp to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, August 19

By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 02:51:00 PM EDT


VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM:RVSB) ("Riverview" or the "Company") announced today that it has been invited to ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, August 19, 2019. Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer, will be joined by executives, employees and directors as he delivers opening remarks at 9:22 a.m. EDT followed by the bell ringing at 9:30, signifying the start of the day's trade.

"Opening Nasdaq is an honor and a wonderful opportunity to thank our employee-owners, clients and community for supporting us over the past 96 years," said Lycklama. "This is a momentous occasion for everyone at Riverview. For more than twenty years, we've benefited from our Nasdaq listing and in that time, we've quadrupled in size and grown to be the largest community bank in the Portland, OR metro area."

The opening bell ceremony can be seen live at https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live or www.facebook.com/Nasdaq as well as on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower at 43rd and Broadway in New York, NY.

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington - just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.17 billion at June 30, 2019, it is the parent company of the 96-year-old Riverview Community Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients. There are 18 branches, including 14 in the Portland-Vancouver area and three lending centers. For the past 6 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal, The Columbian and The Gresham Outlook.

Contact:   Kevin Lycklama or David Lam
    Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650 
 



 

Source: Riverview Bancorp Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: RVSB




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7898.10
131.48  ▲  1.69%
DJIA 25876.41
297.02  ▲  1.16%
S&P 500 2889.12
41.52  ▲  1.46%
Data as of Aug 16, 2019 | 3:49PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar