Ritter Pharmaceuticals Hosts Conference Call on August 7, 2019 to Highlight Recent Lactose Intolerance Market Research Findings





Daniel P. Lundberg, Consultant to Ritter Pharmaceuticals and former Senior VP of Marketing at Salix Pharmaceuticals to address market opportunity for Phase 3, lactose intolerance drug candidate RP-G28

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RTTR) ("Ritter Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that Daniel P. Lundberg, Founder and former Chief Marketing Officer at Vivelix Pharmaceuticals and former Senior VP of Marketing at Salix Pharmaceuticals, will join Ritter Pharmaceuticals' CEO, Andrew J. Ritter, to present new insights and market research on the lactose intolerance (LI) market.

The conference call will be held on August 7, 2019 at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT. Participants may register at any time to gain access, including up to and after the call start time. To register, go to: http://dpregister.com/10134115



The presentation and discussion will include:

Projected market size of LI and target market for RP-G28

Challenges LI patients face and the unmet medical need

Physicians' perspectives and insights on the disease and need for new therapies

Available channels for RP-G28 to activate the target market

"This market research shines light on the needs and behaviors of LI patients in search of new and innovative therapeutics, especially, the moderate-to-severe population," said Mr. Lundberg. "By understanding and targeting key patient segments that are most affected with LI symptoms, from both a physical and a quality of life perspective, RP-G28 can deliver the greatest impact on patient health and do so in an efficient manner."

"We have a unique opportunity with RP-G28, which has the potential to become the first FDA-approved drug of its kind to effectively treat LI. In-depth market research has demonstrated that LI sufferers are seeking a better option, and Ritter Pharmaceuticals wants to provide them with a solution where they don't have to compromise between managing undesirable symptoms of LI and avoiding dairy products altogether," said Mr. Ritter.

In July 2019, the Company announced the completion of "last patient last visit" in its Phase 3 trial of RP-G28 for the potential treatment of LI, a study known as "Liberatus." Ritter Pharmaceuticals is on track to announce topline results of the Liberatus trial in early Q4 2019.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.ritterpharma.com, @RitterPharma) develops innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, RP-G28, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance, a condition that affects millions worldwide. RP-G28 is in Phase 3 clinical development with its first Phase 3 clinical trial, known as "Liberatus," currently in its finalization stage with top-line data expected in early Q4 2019. The Company is further exploring the therapeutic potential that gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing a variety of diseases including: gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, metabolic, and liver disease.

About Daniel P. Lundberg

Dan Lundberg is the Founder and President of Pharmtegrity Consulting Services LLC, a consulting firm focused on serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and device industries. Mr. Lundberg brings over 25 years of experience in sales, domestic and international product management, business development, marketing, commercial operations and executive-level leadership. He is a Founder of and the former Chief Marketing Officer at Vivelix Pharmaceuticals and former Senior VP of Marketing at Salix Pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of Ritter Pharmaceuticals' management. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including statements related to our anticipated timing for the release of data from our Liberatus clinical trial, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect our actual results are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ritter cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Aida Attar

310-203-1000

Aida@ritterpharma.com



Source: Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.