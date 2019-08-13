Ritter Pharmaceuticals Appoints Esteemed Gastroenterologist Anthony J. Lembo, M.D. to its Medical Advisory Board





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RTTR) ("Ritter Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the appointment of Anthony J. Lembo, M.D., to its Medical Advisory Board.



"We are fortunate to have Dr. Lembo, who will be an invaluable resource, join our Medical Advisory Board," said Andrew J. Ritter, CEO of Ritter Pharmaceuticals. "His clinical experience and deep expertise in gastrointestinal disorders will provide great input into our clinical development program of RP-G28 for the treatment of lactose intolerance, as well as help guide our product development efforts into additional indications."

Dr. Lembo is Director, GI Motility and Functional Bowel Disorder Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He also serves as an active member of many professional societies including the American Gastroenterological Association, the American Neurogastroenterology and Motility Society, and the American College of Gastroenterology. Dr. Lembo's research interests focus on functional bowel disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, chronic constipation, and the placebo response. He has published extensively in leading peer-reviewed journals including Gastroenterology, Neurogastroenterology and Motility, Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, and Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology. Dr. Lembo received his M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Lembo remarked, "I am excited to join Ritter Pharmaceuticals' Medical Advisory Board at such a crucial time when the top-line data readout from their Phase 3 study of RP-G28 is imminent. The lactose intolerant population has, to date, largely suffered without effective treatments and I hope our cumulative efforts will allow us to deliver, potentially, the first FDA-approved treatment for these sufferers."

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.ritterpharma.com, @RitterPharma) develops innovative therapeutic products that modulate the gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, RP-G28, has the potential to become the first FDA-approved treatment for lactose intolerance, a condition that affects millions worldwide. RP-G28 is in Phase 3 clinical development with its first Phase 3 clinical trial, known as "Liberatus," currently in its finalization stage with top-line data expected in early Q4 2019. The Company is further exploring the therapeutic potential that gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing a variety of diseases including: gastrointestinal diseases, cancer, metabolic, and liver disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that express the current beliefs and expectations of Ritter Pharmaceuticals' management. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including statements related to anticipated timing for the release of data from the Liberatus clinical trial, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect actual results are included in the periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ritter cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

