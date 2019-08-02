RISE Education to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 15, 2019





BEIJING, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:REDU), a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider in China, today announced it plans to release its unaudited second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 15, 2019 after the close of U.S. markets.



The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-845-675-0437

International: +65-6713-5090

China Domestic: 400-6208-038

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771

Conference ID: # 6194719

The replay will be accessible through August 22, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID: # 6194719

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.risecenter.com/.

About RISE Education

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the "subject-based learning" philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit http://en.risecenter.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Mei Li

RISE Education

Email: riseir@rdchina.net





