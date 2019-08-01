RigNet Signs Multiple Long-Term Strategic Agreements with Transocean





HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET, the company), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, announced today that it has signed two multi-year agreements with Transocean, one of the world's largest offshore drilling contractors. RigNet is providing rig analytic applications through Intelie Live, the company's real-time analytics platform, to help improve operational integrity and efficiency. RigNet has also introduced its first implementation of LIVE-IT, Rignet's IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) solution, which assists with assets related to Transocean's Data Acquisition Real-Time Information Centers (DARIC) including OSISoft Pi SCADA. Under the agreement, RigNet moved to full implementation after 6-month proof of concept period.



Intelie Live is currently deployed on more than a dozen of Transocean's ultra-deep-water rigs with plans to expand to the entire fleet by the end of 2019.

"We are very proud to announce that Intelie was selected by Transocean," said Steven Pickett, Chief Executive Officer and President of RigNet. "This is a testament to the unique capabilities and custom services of Intelie's technology platform to help companies like Transocean transform their data into actionable opportunities."

