RigNet Selected to Exclusively Provide Managed Communications by Borr Drilling



Three Year Exclusive Agreement to Provide Management Communication Services

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Borr Drilling (NO:BDRILL), a global offshore drilling contractor, to exclusively provide enhanced managed communication services on any band (C, Ku or Ka) on all of their new premium jack-up rigs anywhere on the planet. Borr Drilling owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high specification designs and provides services focused on the shallow water segment of the offshore oil and gas industry worldwide.



Borr Drilling's requirements are to support their initial steps on their digital transformation journey and RigNet's communications services will provide voice and video, enable critical corporate applications, deliver real-time data, and enhance crew communications over a private, secure network. In addition, RigNet is also providing additional crew welfare services with its CrewConnect portfolio, providing improved crew morale in remote locations, enhancing operational efficiency through reduced employee turnover and increased productivity. CrewConnect provides dedicated crew internet access with Crew Hotspot, with the option to access CrewFlix, RigNet's Video-On-Demand service.

"RigNet is an important and trusted partner for Borr Drilling. We rely on stable communication for delivering our services to our clients.," said Kjetil Gran, IT Director of Borr Drilling. "RigNet goes the extra mile to provide reliable and secure communication services globally, from the installation phase to normal operations."

Borr Drilling's network will be supported by a specialized technical support team, allowing Borr to focus on growing its industry leading fleet and meeting customers' expectations.

"We are proud to be working with Borr Drilling as we meet their communication and networking needs globally," said Steven Pickett, CEO of RigNet. "We continue to expand our suite of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions that help customers like Borr Drilling achieve their digital transformation goals."



About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) delivers advanced software, optimized industry solutions, and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth- optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - that is, statements related to the future, not past, events. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, including the expected benefits of acquiring and integrating other businesses, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend,", "will", "expect," "plan" or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks set forth in Item 1A - Risk Factors of the Company's most recent 10-K filing, and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to RigNet's SEC filings. RigNet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net. RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lee M. Ahlstrom

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RigNet, Inc.

Tel: +1 (281) 674-0699

Source: RigNet, Inc.