RigNet Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Earnings Call Information

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 08:05:00 AM EDT


HOUSTON , July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 earnings results after the NASDAQ Exchange closes Monday, August 5, 2019. This release will be followed by an earnings call for investors on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss RigNet's second quarter 2019 results. The call will be hosted by RigNet President and CEO, Steven Pickett.

US and Canadian callers can access the call over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 845-0777.  For international callers, the number is +1 (760) 298-5090. Interested parties can also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the earnings call by logging onto RigNet's website at  www.rig.net in the Investors — Webcasts and Presentation section. A conference-call replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About RigNet

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software, optimized industry solutions, and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning global IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.

           

For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.netRigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lee M. Ahlstrom

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RigNet, Inc.

Tel: +1 (281) 674-0699

Source: RigNet, Inc.

