RigNet Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

Increased quarterly revenue 4.9% to $60.3 million compared to the prior quarter

Net loss of $6.2 million or $0.32 per share; compared to net loss of $12.0 million or $0.63 per share in the prior quarter

Increased quarterly Adjusted EBITDA by 16.6% to $9.8 million compared to the prior quarter

Increased Managed Communications Services (MCS) Sites served by 1.8% to 1,384 compared to the prior quarter

Project backlog of $37.1 million

"RigNet delivered solid operating results in the second quarter of 2019, growing total revenue by 4.9% and improving Adjusted EBITDA by 16.6% compared to the prior quarter," said Steven Pickett, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We continue to see positive developments across all three segments of RigNet's business. We are winning and renewing long-term contracts to provide communications services to major oil and gas customers who are choosing us for our global reach, ultra-secure network, and service delivery. Intelie, our real-time machine learning solution, is rapidly gaining acceptance as ‘the' standard for speed, efficiency, and ease of implementation. As we continue to execute break-through contracts, which expand in scope and complexity, Intelie is quickly becoming the flagship solution in RigNet's applications portfolio. Finally, our Systems Integration team delivered another strong quarter and is responding to an increasing number of global opportunities as customers continue to call upon RigNet's trusted team to execute these complex projects around the world."

Quarterly revenue was $60.3 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 4.9%, compared to $57.5 million in the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to $60.0 million the second quarter 2018. Compared to the prior quarter, Systems Integration (SI) revenue grew $4.0 million, or 55.3%, due to the variable nature of the business, with several new projects ramping up and savings being recognized on several projects nearing completion. The increase in SI revenue was partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in Managed Communications Services (MCS) revenue due to the prior quarter having higher equipment resale revenue. Apps & IoT revenues were flat compared to the prior quarter. Compared to the second quarter 2018, Apps & IoT revenue grew $1.4 million, or 21.7%. The increase in Apps & IoT was partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in SI revenue and $0.5 million decrease in MCS revenue.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter 2019 was $6.2 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $12.0 million, or $0.63 per share, in the first quarter 2019 and net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.3 million, or $0.23 per share, in the second quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled to GAAP net loss (as described below), was $9.8 million, a 16.6% increase compared to $8.4 million in the prior quarter and a 20.7% increase compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter 2018.

Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter were positively impacted by increased revenue and reduced selling and marketing costs. Net loss was also impacted by changes in the fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration, GX dispute Phase II costs, depreciation and amortization, and restructuring costs, which are added back and reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA below.

Capital expenditures for the three months ending June 30, 2019 totaled $4.6 million compared to $7.1 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2019 and $6.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2018. Capital expenditures were $11.7 million and $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Contracting and Operational Update

During the second quarter of 2019, RigNet won multi-year contracts (previously announced) with two large international offshore drilling contractors to provide rig analytics through Intelie Live. Additionally RigNet introduced Live-IT, a new IT as a service (ITaaS) solution to its inaugural customer, Transocean. In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the company has substantially completed the buildout of our 4G LTE and 5G-enabled network, where we are partnered with T-Mobile, and we are already carrying live traffic.

MCS Site count in the second quarter 2019 increased by 6.7% to 1,384 from 1,297 in the second quarter 2018 and grew 1.8% from 1,360 in the prior quarter, largely due to increases in production, maritime and other sites, which are primarily related to onshore drilling.

Project backlog (using percentage of completion accounting) was $37.1 million compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter 2018 and $43.1 million in the prior quarter.

In June 2019, the Company announced that it had reached a settlement that concludes the GX dispute. Pursuant to the settlement the Company paid $45.0 million in June 2019 and paid $5.0 million in July 2019 and will pay $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company has an accrued liability of $5.8 million as of June 30, 2019.

Additional Detail

In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded $2.2 million in GX dispute Phase II costs and $1.3 million increase in the fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration related to Intelie. In the first quarter 2019, the Company recorded $2.1 million in GX dispute Phase II costs, $0.4 million in acquisition costs and $0.6 million in restructuring costs. In the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded $2.8 million for the increase in fair value of an earn-out related to TECNOR which was acquired in February 2016 and paid in July 2018 and $0.3 million in acquisition costs. All items listed above are added back to net loss in our non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Call Information

An Earnings Call for investors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, to discuss RigNet's second quarter 2019 results. The call may be accessed live over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 845-0777, or, for international callers, +1 (760) 298-5090. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto RigNet's website at www.rig.net in the Investors -Webcasts andPresentations section. A replay of the conference call webcast will also be available on our website for approximately thirty days following the call.

About RigNet

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software, optimized industry solutions, and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning global IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.

For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net. RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - that is, statements related to future, not past, events. Opinions, expectations with respect to conditions in the oil and gas industry, customer perceptions of value, entry into new customer contracts, growth prospects, and the ultimate payout amount of any earnout / contingent consideration are examples of forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, including the expected benefits of acquiring and integrating other businesses, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "will," "expect," "plan" or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks set forth in Item 1A - Risk Factors of the Company's most recent 10-K filing, and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to RigNet's SEC filings. RigNet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release contains the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA, a measure we believe is useful to investors as a supplemental measure to evaluate overall operating performance and is an integral component of financial covenant ratios in our credit agreement. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. We refer you to the Company's recent 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed Friday, March 15th, 2019 (as amended), for a more detailed discussion of the uses and limitations of Adjusted EBITDA.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus interest expense; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization; impairment of goodwill, intangibles, property, plant and equipment; (gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements; change in fair value of earn-outs and contingent consideration; stock-based compensation; acquisition costs; executive departure costs; restructuring charges; the GX dispute; the GX dispute Phase II costs and non-recurring items.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is found in the table below.

RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 60,332 $ 57,510 $ 60,007 $ 117,842 $ 113,840 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 36,519 36,456 36,246 72,975 69,927 Depreciation and amortization 7,679 8,912 8,356 16,591 16,343 Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration 1,284 - 2,778 1,284 2,800 Selling and marketing 2,952 3,793 4,189 6,745 7,138 General and administrative 14,458 16,470 12,768 30,928 26,432 Total expenses 62,892 65,631 64,337 128,523 122,640 Operating loss (2,560 ) (8,121 ) (4,330 ) (10,681 ) (8,800 ) Other expense, net (1,362 ) (1,166 ) (895 ) (2,528 ) (1,348 ) Loss before income taxes (3,922 ) (9,287 ) (5,225 ) (13,209 ) (10,148 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (2,204 ) (2,666 ) 926 (4,870 ) 323 Net loss $ (6,126 ) $ (11,953 ) $ (4,299 ) $ (18,079 ) $ (9,825 ) Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted Net loss attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders $ (6,156 ) $ (11,983 ) $ (4,329 ) $ (18,139 ) $ (9,885 ) Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, basic $ (0.32 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.54 ) Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.54 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 19,082 18,949 18,639 19,016 18,394 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 19,082 18,949 18,639 19,016 18,394 Unaudited Non-GAAP Data: Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,775 $ 8,386 $ 8,098 $ 18,161 $ 15,517







RIGNET, INC. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 (in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (6,126 ) $ (11,953 ) $ (4,299 ) $ (18,079 ) $ (9,825 ) Interest expense 1,269 1,238 1,007 2,507 1,966 Depreciation and amortization 7,679 8,912 8,356 16,591 16,343 (Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements 18 (7 ) 21 11 (32 ) Stock-based compensation 1,170 4,458 837 5,628 3,282 Restructuring costs - 573 - 573 - Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration 1,284 - 2,778 1,284 2,800 Executive departure costs - - 4 - 161 Acquisition costs 60 350 320 410 1,145 GX dispute Phase II costs 2,217 2,149 - 4,366 - Income tax expense (benefit) 2,204 2,666 (926 ) 4,870 (323 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 9,775 $ 8,386 $ 8,098 $ 18,161 $ 15,517







RIGNET, INC. Segment Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 (in thousands) Managed Communication Services Revenue $ 41,205 $ 42,333 $ 41,712 $ 83,538 $ 83,762 Cost of revenue 25,019 26,985 25,307 52,004 51,052 Depreciation and amortization 5,059 6,264 5,645 11,323 11,371 Selling, general and administrative 3,346 3,797 5,023 7,143 9,238 Operating income $ 7,781 $ 5,287 $ 5,737 $ 13,068 $ 12,101 Applications and Internet-of-Things Revenue $ 8,005 $ 8,015 $ 6,576 $ 16,020 $ 11,912 Cost of revenue 4,387 4,497 3,165 8,884 6,250 Depreciation and amortization 1,226 1,231 836 2,457 1,683 Selling, general and administrative 835 565 430 1,400 784 Operating income $ 1,557 $ 1,722 $ 2,145 $ 3,279 $ 3,195 Systems Integration Revenue $ 11,122 $ 7,162 $ 11,719 $ 18,284 $ 18,166 Cost of revenue 7,113 4,974 7,774 12,087 12,625 Depreciation and amortization 639 662 665 1,301 1,317 Selling, general and administrative 570 1,124 557 1,694 880 Operating income $ 2,800 $ 402 $ 2,723 $ 3,202 $ 3,344 NOTE: Consolidated balances include the segments above along with corporate activities and intercompany eliminations.







RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,879 $ 21,711 Restricted cash 41 41 Accounts receivable, net 67,863 67,450 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB) 8,739 7,138 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,197 6,767 Total current assets 94,719 103,107 Property, plant and equipment, net 63,247 63,585 Restricted cash 1,522 1,544 Goodwill 46,670 46,631 Intangibles, net 29,522 33,733 Right-of-use lease asset 3,899 - Deferred tax and other assets 4,794 10,325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 244,373 $ 258,925 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,916 $ 20,568 Accrued expenses 15,802 16,374 Current maturities of long-term debt 10,783 4,942 Income taxes payable 1,369 2,431 GX dispute accrual 5,000 50,765 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 10,079 5,863 Total current liabilities 70,949 100,943 Long-term debt 100,274 72,085 Deferred revenue 250 318 Deferred tax liability 678 652 Right-of-use lease liability - long-term portion 4,842 - Other liabilities 22,048 28,943 Total liabilities 199,041 202,941 Equity: Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019 or December 31, 2018 - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 190,000,000 shares authorized; 19,968,783 and 19,464,847 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 20 19 Treasury stock - 200,980 and 91,567 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, at cost (2,676 ) (1,270 ) Additional paid-in capital 181,577 172,946 Accumulated deficit (114,656 ) (96,517 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,918 ) (19,254 ) Total stockholders' equity 45,347 55,924 Non-redeemable, non-controlling interest (15 ) 60 Total equity 45,332 55,984 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 244,373 $ 258,925







RIGNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (18,079 ) $ (9,825 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 16,591 16,343 Stock-based compensation 5,628 3,282 Amortization of deferred financing costs 153 102 Deferred taxes 4,838 66 Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration 1,284 2,800 Accretion of discount of contingent consideration payable for acquisitions 183 287 (Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements 11 (32 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (488 ) (12,458 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB) (1,644 ) (430 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (6 ) (2,157 ) Accounts payable 7,564 4,140 Accrued expenses (1,574 ) (2,948 ) GX Dispute payment (45,000 ) - Deferred revenue 1,334 4,134 Other liabilities (2,052 ) (1,975 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (31,257 ) 1,329 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash acquired) - (5,082 ) Capital expenditures (11,868 ) (12,701 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 112 170 Net cash used in investing activities (11,756 ) (17,613 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options and the vesting of restricted stock 4 57 Stock withheld to cover employee taxes on stock-based compensation (1,406 ) (1,130 ) Subsidiary distributions to non-controlling interest (135 ) (66 ) Proceeds from borrowings 40,000 2,500 Repayments of long-term debt (6,083 ) (2,572 ) Payment of financing fees (486 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 31,894 (1,211 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (11,119 ) (17,495 ) Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash: Balance, January 1, 23,296 36,141 Changes in foreign currency translation 265 1,308 Balance, June 30, $ 12,442 $ 19,954







RIGNET, INC. Selected Operational Data (Unaudited) 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Offshore drilling rigs (1) 182 185 184 191 190 Offshore Production 375 368 347 332 320 Maritime 183 180 181 187 177 Other sites (2) 644 627 611 640 610 Total Managed Communications Services Sites 1,384 1,360 1,323 1,350 1,297 Project Backlog (000s) $ 37,116 $ 43,058 $ 45,536 $ 41,411 $ 19,630 (1) Includes jack up, semi-submersible and drillship rigs (2) Includes U.S. and International land sites, completion sites, man-camps, remote offices, and supply bases and offshore-related supply bases, shore offices, tender rigs and platform rigs













