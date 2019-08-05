RigNet Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET, the "Company"), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions and specialized applications, announced today its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
-
Increased quarterly revenue 4.9% to $60.3 million compared to the prior quarter
-
Net loss of $6.2 million or $0.32 per share; compared to net loss of $12.0 million or $0.63 per share in the prior quarter
-
Increased quarterly Adjusted EBITDA by 16.6% to $9.8 million compared to the prior quarter
-
Increased Managed Communications Services (MCS) Sites served by 1.8% to 1,384 compared to the prior quarter
-
Project backlog of $37.1 million
"RigNet delivered solid operating results in the second quarter of 2019, growing total revenue by 4.9% and improving Adjusted EBITDA by 16.6% compared to the prior quarter," said Steven Pickett, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We continue to see positive developments across all three segments of RigNet's business. We are winning and renewing long-term contracts to provide communications services to major oil and gas customers who are choosing us for our global reach, ultra-secure network, and service delivery. Intelie, our real-time machine learning solution, is rapidly gaining acceptance as ‘the' standard for speed, efficiency, and ease of implementation. As we continue to execute break-through contracts, which expand in scope and complexity, Intelie is quickly becoming the flagship solution in RigNet's applications portfolio. Finally, our Systems Integration team delivered another strong quarter and is responding to an increasing number of global opportunities as customers continue to call upon RigNet's trusted team to execute these complex projects around the world."
Quarterly revenue was $60.3 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 4.9%, compared to $57.5 million in the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.3 million, or 0.5%, compared to $60.0 million the second quarter 2018. Compared to the prior quarter, Systems Integration (SI) revenue grew $4.0 million, or 55.3%, due to the variable nature of the business, with several new projects ramping up and savings being recognized on several projects nearing completion. The increase in SI revenue was partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in Managed Communications Services (MCS) revenue due to the prior quarter having higher equipment resale revenue. Apps & IoT revenues were flat compared to the prior quarter. Compared to the second quarter 2018, Apps & IoT revenue grew $1.4 million, or 21.7%. The increase in Apps & IoT was partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in SI revenue and $0.5 million decrease in MCS revenue.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter 2019 was $6.2 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $12.0 million, or $0.63 per share, in the first quarter 2019 and net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.3 million, or $0.23 per share, in the second quarter 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled to GAAP net loss (as described below), was $9.8 million, a 16.6% increase compared to $8.4 million in the prior quarter and a 20.7% increase compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter 2018.
Net loss and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior quarter and prior year quarter were positively impacted by increased revenue and reduced selling and marketing costs. Net loss was also impacted by changes in the fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration, GX dispute Phase II costs, depreciation and amortization, and restructuring costs, which are added back and reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA below.
Capital expenditures for the three months ending June 30, 2019 totaled $4.6 million compared to $7.1 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2019 and $6.6 million for the three months ending June 30, 2018. Capital expenditures were $11.7 million and $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Contracting and Operational Update
During the second quarter of 2019, RigNet won multi-year contracts (previously announced) with two large international offshore drilling contractors to provide rig analytics through Intelie Live. Additionally RigNet introduced Live-IT, a new IT as a service (ITaaS) solution to its inaugural customer, Transocean. In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the company has substantially completed the buildout of our 4G LTE and 5G-enabled network, where we are partnered with T-Mobile, and we are already carrying live traffic.
MCS Site count in the second quarter 2019 increased by 6.7% to 1,384 from 1,297 in the second quarter 2018 and grew 1.8% from 1,360 in the prior quarter, largely due to increases in production, maritime and other sites, which are primarily related to onshore drilling.
Project backlog (using percentage of completion accounting) was $37.1 million compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter 2018 and $43.1 million in the prior quarter.
In June 2019, the Company announced that it had reached a settlement that concludes the GX dispute. Pursuant to the settlement the Company paid $45.0 million in June 2019 and paid $5.0 million in July 2019 and will pay $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The Company has an accrued liability of $5.8 million as of June 30, 2019.
Additional Detail
In the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded $2.2 million in GX dispute Phase II costs and $1.3 million increase in the fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration related to Intelie. In the first quarter 2019, the Company recorded $2.1 million in GX dispute Phase II costs, $0.4 million in acquisition costs and $0.6 million in restructuring costs. In the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded $2.8 million for the increase in fair value of an earn-out related to TECNOR which was acquired in February 2016 and paid in July 2018 and $0.3 million in acquisition costs. All items listed above are added back to net loss in our non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RIGNET, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|June 30,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|June 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|$
| 60,332
|
|
|$
| 57,510
|
|
|$
| 60,007
|
|
|$
| 117,842
|
|
|$
| 113,840
|
|Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
|
|
| 36,519
|
|
|
| 36,456
|
|
|
| 36,246
|
|
|
| 72,975
|
|
|
| 69,927
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
| 7,679
|
|
|
| 8,912
|
|
|
| 8,356
|
|
|
| 16,591
|
|
|
| 16,343
|
|Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration
|
|
| 1,284
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 2,778
|
|
|
| 1,284
|
|
|
| 2,800
|
|Selling and marketing
|
|
| 2,952
|
|
|
| 3,793
|
|
|
| 4,189
|
|
|
| 6,745
|
|
|
| 7,138
|
|General and administrative
|
|
| 14,458
|
|
|
| 16,470
|
|
|
| 12,768
|
|
|
| 30,928
|
|
|
| 26,432
|
|Total expenses
|
|
| 62,892
|
|
|
| 65,631
|
|
|
| 64,337
|
|
|
| 128,523
|
|
|
| 122,640
|
|Operating loss
|
|
| (2,560
|)
|
|
| (8,121
|)
|
|
| (4,330
|)
|
|
| (10,681
|)
|
|
| (8,800
|)
|Other expense, net
|
|
| (1,362
|)
|
|
| (1,166
|)
|
|
| (895
|)
|
|
| (2,528
|)
|
|
| (1,348
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
| (3,922
|)
|
|
| (9,287
|)
|
|
| (5,225
|)
|
|
| (13,209
|)
|
|
| (10,148
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
| (2,204
|)
|
|
| (2,666
|)
|
|
| 926
|
|
|
| (4,870
|)
|
|
| 323
|
|Net loss
|
|$
| (6,126
|)
|
|$
| (11,953
|)
|
|$
| (4,299
|)
|
|$
| (18,079
|)
|
|$
| (9,825
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders
|
|$
| (6,156
|)
|
|$
| (11,983
|)
|
|$
| (4,329
|)
|
|$
| (18,139
|)
|
|$
| (9,885
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, basic
|
|$
| (0.32
|)
|
|$
| (0.63
|)
|
|$
| (0.23
|)
|
|$
| (0.95
|)
|
|$
| (0.54
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, diluted
|
|$
| (0.32
|)
|
|$
| (0.63
|)
|
|$
| (0.23
|)
|
|$
| (0.95
|)
|
|$
| (0.54
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
|
|
| 19,082
|
|
|
| 18,949
|
|
|
| 18,639
|
|
|
| 19,016
|
|
|
| 18,394
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
|
|
| 19,082
|
|
|
| 18,949
|
|
|
| 18,639
|
|
|
| 19,016
|
|
|
| 18,394
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Unaudited Non-GAAP Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|$
| 9,775
|
|
|$
| 8,386
|
|
|$
| 8,098
|
|
|$
| 18,161
|
|
|$
| 15,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RIGNET, INC.
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|June 30,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|June 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|(in thousands)
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net loss
|
|$
| (6,126
|)
|
|$
| (11,953
|)
|
|$
| (4,299
|)
|
|$
| (18,079
|)
|
|$
| (9,825
|)
|Interest expense
|
|
| 1,269
|
|
|
| 1,238
|
|
|
| 1,007
|
|
|
| 2,507
|
|
|
| 1,966
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
| 7,679
|
|
|
| 8,912
|
|
|
| 8,356
|
|
|
| 16,591
|
|
|
| 16,343
|
|(Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements
|
|
| 18
|
|
|
| (7
|)
|
|
| 21
|
|
|
| 11
|
|
|
| (32
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
| 1,170
|
|
|
| 4,458
|
|
|
| 837
|
|
|
| 5,628
|
|
|
| 3,282
|
|Restructuring costs
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 573
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 573
|
|
|
| -
|
|Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration
|
|
| 1,284
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 2,778
|
|
|
| 1,284
|
|
|
| 2,800
|
|Executive departure costs
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 4
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 161
|
|Acquisition costs
|
|
| 60
|
|
|
| 350
|
|
|
| 320
|
|
|
| 410
|
|
|
| 1,145
|
|GX dispute Phase II costs
|
|
| 2,217
|
|
|
| 2,149
|
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 4,366
|
|
|
| -
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
| 2,204
|
|
|
| 2,666
|
|
|
| (926
|)
|
|
| 4,870
|
|
|
| (323
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)
|
|$
| 9,775
|
|
|$
| 8,386
|
|
|$
| 8,098
|
|
|$
| 18,161
|
|
|$
| 15,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RIGNET, INC.
|Segment Information
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|March 31,
2019
|
|June 30,
2018
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|June 30,
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|(in thousands)
|Managed Communication Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|$
| 41,205
|
|
|$
| 42,333
|
|
|$
| 41,712
|
|
|$
| 83,538
|
|
|$
| 83,762
|
|Cost of revenue
|
|
| 25,019
|
|
|
| 26,985
|
|
|
| 25,307
|
|
|
| 52,004
|
|
|
| 51,052
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
| 5,059
|
|
|
| 6,264
|
|
|
| 5,645
|
|
|
| 11,323
|
|
|
| 11,371
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
| 3,346
|
|
|
| 3,797
|
|
|
| 5,023
|
|
|
| 7,143
|
|
|
| 9,238
|
|Operating income
|
|$
| 7,781
|
|
|$
| 5,287
|
|
|$
| 5,737
|
|
|$
| 13,068
|
|
|$
| 12,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Applications and Internet-of-Things
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|$
| 8,005
|
|
|$
| 8,015
|
|
|$
| 6,576
|
|
|$
| 16,020
|
|
|$
| 11,912
|
|Cost of revenue
|
|
| 4,387
|
|
|
| 4,497
|
|
|
| 3,165
|
|
|
| 8,884
|
|
|
| 6,250
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
| 1,226
|
|
|
| 1,231
|
|
|
| 836
|
|
|
| 2,457
|
|
|
| 1,683
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
| 835
|
|
|
| 565
|
|
|
| 430
|
|
|
| 1,400
|
|
|
| 784
|
|Operating income
|
|$
| 1,557
|
|
|$
| 1,722
|
|
|$
| 2,145
|
|
|$
| 3,279
|
|
|$
| 3,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Systems Integration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|
|$
| 11,122
|
|
|$
| 7,162
|
|
|$
| 11,719
|
|
|$
| 18,284
|
|
|$
| 18,166
|
|Cost of revenue
|
|
| 7,113
|
|
|
| 4,974
|
|
|
| 7,774
|
|
|
| 12,087
|
|
|
| 12,625
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
| 639
|
|
|
| 662
|
|
|
| 665
|
|
|
| 1,301
|
|
|
| 1,317
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
| 570
|
|
|
| 1,124
|
|
|
| 557
|
|
|
| 1,694
|
|
|
| 880
|
|Operating income
|
|$
| 2,800
|
|
|$
| 402
|
|
|$
| 2,723
|
|
|$
| 3,202
|
|
|$
| 3,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE:
Consolidated balances include the segments above along with corporate activities and intercompany eliminations.
|
|
|RIGNET, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|December 31,
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|(in thousands, except share amounts)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
| 10,879
|
|
|$
| 21,711
|
|Restricted cash
|
| 41
|
|
|
| 41
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
| 67,863
|
|
|
| 67,450
|
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB)
|
| 8,739
|
|
|
| 7,138
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
| 7,197
|
|
|
| 6,767
|
|Total current assets
|
| 94,719
|
|
|
| 103,107
|
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
| 63,247
|
|
|
| 63,585
|
|Restricted cash
|
| 1,522
|
|
|
| 1,544
|
|Goodwill
|
| 46,670
|
|
|
| 46,631
|
|Intangibles, net
|
| 29,522
|
|
|
| 33,733
|
|Right-of-use lease asset
|
| 3,899
|
|
|
| -
|
|Deferred tax and other assets
|
| 4,794
|
|
|
| 10,325
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
| 244,373
|
|
|$
| 258,925
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Accounts payable
|$
| 27,916
|
|
|$
| 20,568
|
|Accrued expenses
|
| 15,802
|
|
|
| 16,374
|
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|
| 10,783
|
|
|
| 4,942
|
|Income taxes payable
|
| 1,369
|
|
|
| 2,431
|
|GX dispute accrual
|
| 5,000
|
|
|
| 50,765
|
|Deferred revenue and other current liabilities
|
| 10,079
|
|
|
| 5,863
|
|Total current liabilities
|
| 70,949
|
|
|
| 100,943
|
|Long-term debt
|
| 100,274
|
|
|
| 72,085
|
|Deferred revenue
|
| 250
|
|
|
| 318
|
|Deferred tax liability
|
| 678
|
|
|
| 652
|
|Right-of-use lease liability - long-term portion
|
| 4,842
|
|
|
| -
|
|Other liabilities
|
| 22,048
|
|
|
| 28,943
|
|Total liabilities
|
| 199,041
|
|
|
| 202,941
|
|
|
|
|
|Equity:
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2019 or December 31, 2018
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|Common stock - $0.001 par value; 190,000,000 shares authorized; 19,968,783 and 19,464,847 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
| 20
|
|
|
| 19
|
|Treasury stock - 200,980 and 91,567 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, at cost
|
| (2,676
|)
|
|
| (1,270
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|
| 181,577
|
|
|
| 172,946
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
| (114,656
|)
|
|
| (96,517
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
| (18,918
|)
|
|
| (19,254
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
| 45,347
|
|
|
| 55,924
|
|Non-redeemable, non-controlling interest
|
| (15
|)
|
|
| 60
|
|Total equity
|
| 45,332
|
|
|
| 55,984
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
| 244,373
|
|
|$
| 258,925
|
|
|
|RIGNET, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|Net loss
|$
| (18,079
|)
|
|$
| (9,825
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
| 16,591
|
|
|
| 16,343
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
| 5,628
|
|
|
| 3,282
|
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
| 153
|
|
|
| 102
|
|Deferred taxes
|
| 4,838
|
|
|
| 66
|
|Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration
|
| 1,284
|
|
|
| 2,800
|
|Accretion of discount of contingent consideration payable for acquisitions
|
| 183
|
|
|
| 287
|
|(Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements
|
| 11
|
|
|
| (32
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
| (488
|)
|
|
| (12,458
|)
|Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB)
|
| (1,644
|)
|
|
| (430
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
| (6
|)
|
|
| (2,157
|)
|Accounts payable
|
| 7,564
|
|
|
| 4,140
|
|Accrued expenses
|
| (1,574
|)
|
|
| (2,948
|)
|GX Dispute payment
|
| (45,000
|)
|
|
| -
|
|Deferred revenue
|
| 1,334
|
|
|
| 4,134
|
|Other liabilities
|
| (2,052
|)
|
|
| (1,975
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
| (31,257
|)
|
|
| 1,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
|
| -
|
|
|
| (5,082
|)
|Capital expenditures
|
| (11,868
|)
|
|
| (12,701
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
|
| 112
|
|
|
| 170
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
| (11,756
|)
|
|
| (17,613
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|Issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options and the vesting of restricted stock
|
| 4
|
|
|
| 57
|
|Stock withheld to cover employee taxes on stock-based compensation
|
| (1,406
|)
|
|
| (1,130
|)
|Subsidiary distributions to non-controlling interest
|
| (135
|)
|
|
| (66
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings
|
| 40,000
|
|
|
| 2,500
|
|Repayments of long-term debt
|
| (6,083
|)
|
|
| (2,572
|)
|Payment of financing fees
|
| (486
|)
|
|
| -
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
| 31,894
|
|
|
| (1,211
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
| (11,119
|)
|
|
| (17,495
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash:
|
|
|
|Balance, January 1,
|
| 23,296
|
|
|
| 36,141
|
|Changes in foreign currency translation
|
| 265
|
|
|
| 1,308
|
|Balance, June 30,
|$
| 12,442
|
|
|$
| 19,954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|RIGNET, INC.
|Selected Operational Data
|(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2nd Quarter
|
|1st Quarter
|
|4th Quarter
|
|3rd Quarter
|
|2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Offshore drilling rigs (1)
|
|
|182
|
|
|
|185
|
|
|
|184
|
|
|
|191
|
|
|
|190
|
|Offshore Production
|
|
|375
|
|
|
|368
|
|
|
|347
|
|
|
|332
|
|
|
|320
|
|Maritime
|
|
|183
|
|
|
|180
|
|
|
|181
|
|
|
|187
|
|
|
|177
|
|Other sites (2)
|
|
|644
|
|
|
|627
|
|
|
|611
|
|
|
|640
|
|
|
|610
|
|Total Managed Communications Services Sites
|
|1,384
|
|
|
|1,360
|
|
|
|1,323
|
|
|
|1,350
|
|
|
|1,297
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Project Backlog (000s)
|
|$
| 37,116
|
|
|$
| 43,058
|
|
|$
| 45,536
|
|
|$
| 41,411
|
|
|$
| 19,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Includes jack up, semi-submersible and drillship rigs
|(2) Includes U.S. and International land sites, completion sites, man-camps, remote offices, and supply bases and offshore-related supply bases, shore offices, tender rigs and platform rigs
