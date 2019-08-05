Quantcast

Rick Bergman Joins AMD Senior Leadership Team

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 09:25:00 AM EDT


SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced industry veteran Rick Bergman has joined the company as executive vice president of Computing and Graphics with responsibility for the company's high-performance PC, gaming and semi-custom businesses. Sandeep Chennakeshu has decided to leave AMD at the end of the month. 

Bergman brings extensive semiconductor experience, a deep technology understanding from a platform and product perspective, and extensive general management experience. He most recently served as president and CEO of Synaptics for the past eight years. Prior to that he spent ten years in senior executive roles at AMD and ATI.

"2019 continues to be an exciting year for AMD as we deliver our new 7nm product portfolio," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. "I am excited to welcome Rick to our leadership team, at this important time, as we focus on continued growth and market share gains. We thank Sandeep for his contributions at AMD and wish him every success in his future endeavors." 

