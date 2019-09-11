Richardson Healthcare Receives CE Mark Approval for its ALTA750®, Replacement Tube for Canon/Toshiba CXB-750D



Available in Europe for Immediate Delivery

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Healthcare, a Division of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL), announced today it has received CE Mark approval for the ALTA750® X-Ray Tube. The ALTA750 is a form, fit and function replacement for the Canon/Toshiba* CXB-750D/4A. Richardson ships the tube with a new cable and heat exchanger, and offers a full warranty. The CE Mark confirms that our product meets the requirements of the European Medical Device Directive, and signals conformity to patient and user safety and device performance standards in the European Union.



The approval also represents a significant milestone for Richardson towards the commercialization of the ALTA750, and demonstrates the commitment we have to our existing and future customers, partners and investors. By making third party tubes and replacement parts as well as training available to third party service providers and in house service teams, Richardson is helping reduce the cost of healthcare by providing alternatives to costly OEM service agreements.

Richardson has been shipping the ALTA750 in the United States for more than 15 months. Richardson now stocks the ALTA750 and other replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment in its Amsterdam facility in The Netherlands for quick availability throughout Europe. We are ready to ship the ALTA750 to customers in the European Union, the wider EEA (European Economic Area), as well as other countries that recognize the CE-marking requirements. For an immediate quote, please contact our team at: healthcare@rell.com | +31 (0) 20 316 87 00 in Europe or (704) 739-3597 in the US.

About Richardson Healthcare - A Division of Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Healthcare provides flexible, efficient high-value diagnostic imaging replacement parts, components, and technical support to hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, medical institutions, independent service organizations and more. We have a focused product selection of diagnostic imaging components and displays, as well as robust in-house manufacturing capabilities. In addition, we provide CT Service training, complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.rellhealthcare.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available online at www.rell.com.Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

*All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of the trademarks is solely for identification purposes, and does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademark holders. All items must be replaced at the time of the installation in order to activate the ALTA750® tube warranty.

