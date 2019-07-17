Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call





LAFOX, Ill., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) plans to release its financial results for its fourth quarter ended June 1, 2019 after the close of business on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company's website at www.rell.com.



On Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call's agenda.

Step 1: Dial into the conference

Dial-in: 1-877-369-5230 or 1-617-668-3632

Access Code: 0421707##

Need an international dial-in number?

Step 2: Join the conference on your computer

Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/816581

When you access the entry link above, you will be provided a choice - to install the WebEx plug-in for your preferred browser or to join the web conference using a temporary path. Either option is acceptable.

Need urgent assistance? Call 1-301-250-7202

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. CDT on July 26, 2019. The toll-free telephone number for the replay is (877) 774-0327 or (302) 202-4127.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact: 40W267 Keslinger Road Edward J. Richardson Robert Ben PO BOX 393 Chairman and CEO EVP & CFO LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA Phone: (630) 208-2205 (630) 208-2203 (630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550





Source: Richardson Electronics, Ltd.