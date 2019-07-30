Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Nebraska





DAVID CITY, Neb., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aria Energy, a Michigan-based renewable energy company recently celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony for their newest Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) facility at the Waste Connections-owned Butler County Landfill in David City, Neb. on Friday, July 26.



Aria Energy constructed, owns and operates the project processing and purifying up to 1,000 cubic feet per minute of Landfill Gas into pipeline quality RNG. The RNG is transported to the interstate pipeline through Black Hills Energy's distribution system. The RNG is sold to Constellation with an intended use by Constellation's customers as fuel for natural gas vehicle fleets.

"We're pleased to support this project to bring more renewable energy options to Nebraska. Renewable Natural Gas is just one more example of how Black Hills Energy is achieving our vision of being the energy partner of choice," said Jeff Sylvester, vice president of Nebraska Natural Gas Operations for Black Hills Energy.

The event was attended by Senator Deb Fischer, Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley, NEE Director Jim Macy, local officials and representatives from Waste Connections, Black Hills Energy and Aria Energy.

"It is an honor to have Senator Fischer attend our event and speak about the RFS Integrity Act of 2019," said Richard DiGia, Aria Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Finding consistency and transparency in the RFS rulemaking process is key to encourage Aria Energy and other developers to continue investing in projects like Butler."

As of April 2019, there were 96 operating RNG projects and 61 RNG projects under construction or in advanced development. The RNG industry has grown rapidly in a short period of time, with significant further growth anticipated in the near term.

Use of RNG, a low-carbon fuel, results in approximately 70 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions than from equivalent gasoline or diesel fueled vehicles. According to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations, the Butler project directly reduces emissions from 5,500 tons of methane and avoids nearly 14,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, the equivalent of removing 600 passenger vehicles from the road.

In addition to the environmental benefits, development of a new RNG facility also creates significant employment including temporary construction jobs and permanent employees for on-site operations.

About Aria Energy

Headquartered in Novi, MI with offices in Oakfield, NY; Frederick, CO and Gilbert, AZ, Aria Energy provides baseload renewable energy to utilities and other customers across the United States. Aria Energy owns and/or operates a diversified portfolio of 41 LFG recovery and processing projects across 17 states, collectively representing 179.1 MW of electric capacity and 20,760 MMBtu/day of renewable natural gas. For additional information, visit www.ariaenergy.com.

Black Hills Energy

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.27 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com and www.blackhillsenergy.com.

About Constellation

Constellation is a leading competitive retail supplier of power, natural gas and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the continental United States. Constellation's family of retail businesses serves approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Baltimore-based Constellation is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with 2018 revenues of approximately $36 billion, and more than 32,000 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the nation's cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. Learn more at www.constellation.com or on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.

