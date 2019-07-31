Rhino Resource Partners LP Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date





LEXINGTON, KY, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Resource Partners LP (OTCQB:RHNO) ("Rhino" or the "Partnership") today announced that it plans to release its 2019 second quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 before the market opens. The Partnership will not host a conference call this quarter and any inquiries can be made to Rhino's investor relations department.



About Rhino Resource Partners LP

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified energy limited partnership that is focused on coal and energy related assets and activities, including energy infrastructure investments. Rhino produces metallurgical and steam coal in a variety of basins throughout the United States.

Additional information regarding Rhino is available at its web site - RhinoLP.com.

Investor Contact:

Scott Morris

+1 859.519.3622

smorris@rhinolp.com

