    RGS Energy Sets Business Update Conference Call for Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 08:31:00 AM EDT


    DENVER, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (OTCQX:RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, will hold a business update call on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss POWERHOUSE™. Prior to the start of the call, the company will post a business update for the 30-day period since its last conference call on the investor relations section of its website.

    Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2019

    Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)

    Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-394-8218

    International dial-in number: 1-323-701-0225

    Conference ID: 6384761

    Webcast: Click here

    The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at RGSEnergy.com.

    Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

    A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through July 23, 2019.

    Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

    International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

    Replay ID: 6384761

    About RGS Energy

    RGS Energy (OTCQX:RGSE) is America's Original Solar Company and exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company.

    For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

    RGS Energy is the company's registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name "Real Goods Solar, Inc."

    POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.

    Investor Relations Contact 

    Ron Both

    Managing Partner, CMA

    Tel 1-949-432-7566

    RGSE@cma.team

    Source: RGS Energy

