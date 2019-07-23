Quantcast

RGC Resources, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 04:00:00 PM EDT


ROANOKE, Va., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:  RGCO) will host its quarterly conference call and webcast to review the results of its fiscal third quarter on Wednesday, August 7 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time.  Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company website on the Investor & Financial Information page at https://www.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-800-261-3225 and entering conference identification number 7773810. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at https://www.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/.

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters.  The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements.  In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements.  Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.

Contact: Paul W. Nester
  Vice President and CFO
Telephone: 540-777-3837



Source: RGC Resources Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: RGCO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8251.40
47.26  ▲  0.58%
DJIA 27349.19
177.29  ▲  0.65%
S&P 500 3005.47
20.44  ▲  0.68%
Data as of Jul 23, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar