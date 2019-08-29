Quantcast

RF Industries Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Call for Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM EDT

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2019 on Thursday, September 12, 2019, after the close of the market.

RF Industries will host a conference call and live webcast on September 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. EDT) to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results. To access the live call, dial 888-254-3590 (US and Canada) or 323-994-2093 (International). The conference ID is 3823528.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.rfindustries.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and will remain available for two weeks. To access the phone replay, dial 844-512-2921 (US and Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International). The replay conference ID is 3823528.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectorscoaxial cablesdata cableswire harnessesfiber optic cables and custom cabling. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with operations in New York and Connecticut. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Contacts:

RF Industries

Mark Turfler 

SVP/CFO 

(858) 549‑6340 

rfi@rfindustries.com 



MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli 

Analyst/Investor Contact 

(323) 468-2300 

rfil@mkr-group.com 

Source: RF Industries, LTD

