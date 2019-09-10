RF Industries Announces 37th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend





SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share.



The quarterly cash dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2019.

Cash dividends are made at the discretion of the Board of Directors, subject to applicable laws, and depend on a number of factors, including the Company's financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements, plans for future acquisitions, contractual restrictions, general business conditions and other factors considered relevant by the board.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables and custom cabling. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with operations in New York and Connecticut. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Contacts:

RF Industries

Mark Turfler

SVP/CFO

(858) 549‑6340

rfi@rfindustries.com





MKR Investor Relations Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Analyst/Investor Contact

(323) 468-2300

rfil@mkr-group.com

