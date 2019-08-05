Quantcast

    Rezolute Management to Present at 2019 Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 09:25:00 AM EDT


    REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc.("Rezolute" or "Company") (OTCQB:RZLT), today announced that senior management will present at the 2019 Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. 

    The audio portion of the presentation will be available on the investors page of the Rezolute website at https://ir.rezolutebio.com/ir-calendar.

    About Rezolute, Inc.

    Rezolute is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of transformative therapies targeting metabolic and orphan diseases. Rezolute is advancing a diversified pipeline including: RZ358 (Phase 2), an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of Congenital Hyperinsulinism; RZ402 (PC), a plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting Diabetic Macular Edema; and AB101 (Phase 1), a once-weekly injectable basal insulin. For more information, visit: www.rezolutebio.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

    Contact:

    Keith Vendola, M.D.

    Chief Financial Officer

    keith@rezolutebio.com

    650-603-4657

