ReWalk Robotics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 01:42:00 AM EDT


MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq:RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, before the U.S. financial markets open.   

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time 8:30 a.m. EDT
Toll free (U.S.) (844) 423-9889
International (U.S) (716) 247-5804
Israel 18 09 31 53 62
Access Code 1892609
Webcast (live and replay) https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b7rmhiy2 

under the ‘Investors' section'.

The archived webcast will be available via the following URL https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b7rmhiy2 or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke.  ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States. 

Investor Contact:

Ori Gon

Chief Financial Officer 

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

T: +972-4-9590123 

E: investorrelations@rewalk.com

