ReWalk Robotics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





— 2019 second quarter total revenue of $0.9 million —

— Received FDA & CE clearance for ReStore Exo-Suit —

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel / MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq:RWLK) ("ReWalk" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights of and subsequent to the second quarter of 2019 include:

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.9 million;





Gross margin improved to 50% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 43% in the prior year quarter;





14 units were placed during the second quarter of 2019, including 13 ReWalk Personal devices and one ReStore device;





The ReStore exo-suit for stroke rehabilitation received FDA & CE clearances for sale to rehabilitation clinics in the United States and within the European Union; and





Raised $20.2 million in gross proceeds in several fundraising events.

"The second quarter included several milestone achievements relating to the ReStore exo-suit, the first soft wearable robotic system for stroke patients, including FDA & CE clearances, successful production, initiation of sales activities and delivery of the first system for stroke patients. Broadening the foundation of the company with commercialization of a unique and disruptive technology into a second and much larger market has been a key strategic objective of the company over the past three years and will be the basis for our future growth in revenues" said Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer of ReWalk. "Our ReWalk spinal cord injury product had an uneven sales pattern this quarter, with many of the expected Q2 sales deferred into July. Importantly, with the second quarter fundraising and continued expense management, we have strengthened our balance sheet and have helped to establish a financial runway where we will work to demonstrate the potential and growth of our market changing products."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue was $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.8 million during the prior year quarter. 13 ReWalk systems were placed during the second quarter of 2019, compared to 21 systems in the prior year quarter. Nine ReWalk Personal units were placed in Europe, four in the U.S. and our first ReStore unit was placed during the second quarter.

Gross margin was 50% during the second quarter of 2019, compared to 43% in the second quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to higher average selling price due to a change in sales mix of our ReWalk Personal device.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $4.7 million, compared to $6.0 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $4.2 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net loss is included at the end of this press release.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, ReWalk had $24 million in cash on its balance sheet and $7.9 million in short- and long-term debt.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk's mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.

ReStore® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd in Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Important factors that could cause ReWalk's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: ReWalk's ability to secure capital from its equity and debt financings, the risk of substantial dilution, ReWalk's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market, ReWalk's expectations regarding future growth, the conclusion that there are substantial doubts as to ReWalk's ability to continue as a going concern, ReWalk's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products, ReWalk's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in ReWalk's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), ReWalk believes that the use of non-GAAP accounting measures, including non-GAAP net loss, is helpful to its investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, non-GAAP net loss is calculated as GAAP net loss excluding (i) non-cash share-based compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and (iii) non-cash financial expenses.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, ReWalk believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and non-cash financial (income) expenses allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period. Each of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for the Company's evaluation of its operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial data are not measures of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to operating loss or net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in ReWalk's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. Further, share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. ReWalk urges investors to review the reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. And subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 877 $ 1,770 $ 2,458 $ 3,349 Cost of revenues 442 1,003 1,097 1,900 Gross profit 435 767 1,361 1,449 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 1,860 1,897 3,274 4,048 Sales and marketing 1,531 1,925 3,118 4,261 General and administrative 1,279 2,221 2,779 4,258 Total operating expenses 4,670 6,043 9,171 12,567 Operating loss (4,235 ) (5,276 ) (7,810 ) (11,118 ) Financial expenses, net 353 522 771 1,007 Loss before income taxes (4,588 ) (5,798 ) (8,581 ) (12,125 ) Income taxes (tax benefit) (1 ) (1 ) 6 (1 ) Net loss $ (4,587 ) $ (5,797 ) $ (8,587 ) $ (12,124 ) Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted $ (0.88 ) $ (4.42 ) $ (2.03 ) $ (9.65 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted 5,213,446 1,310,870 4,236,788 1,256,514 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net loss Net loss $ (4,587 ) $ (5,797 ) $ (8,587 ) $ (12,124 ) Non-cash share based compensation expense 314 1,023 633 1,819 Depreciation of property and equipment, net 79 116 173 229 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,194 ) $ (4,658 ) $ (7,781 ) $ (10,076 ) ReWalk Robotics Ltd. And subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,054 $ 9,546 Trade receivable, net 417 758 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,384 693 Inventories 2,661 2,240 Total current assets 28,516 13,237 Restricted cash and other long term assets 1,110 1,099 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,893 - Property and equipment, net 453 626 Total assets $ 31,972 $ 14,962 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long term loan $ 3,493 $ 1,722 Current maturities of operating leases 635 - Trade payables 2,817 2,328 Other current liabilities 1,425 1,332 Total current liabilities 8,370 5,382 Long term loan, net of current maturities 4,373 6,965 Noncurrent operating leases 1,404 - Other long-term liabilities 557 670 Shareholders' equity 17,268 1,945 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,972 $ 14,962 - - ReWalk Robotics Ltd. And subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net cash used in operating activities $ (7,957 ) $ (9,068 ) Net cash used in investing activities - (3 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 22,474 3,579 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 14,517 (5,492 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 10,347 15,423 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 24,864 $ 9,931 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. And subsidiaries (unaudited) (In thousands, except units placed) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Israel $ 2 $ - $ 2 $ - United States 426 1,091 923 2,269 Europe 418 673 1,497 1,014 Asia Pacific 31 6 36 8 Latin America - - - 58 Total Revenue $ 877 $ 1,770 $ 2,458 $ 3,349 Units Placed: Israel - - 1 - United States 4 13 7 27 Europe 9 8 19 16 Asia Pacific 1 - 1 - Latin America - - - 1 Total Units Placed 14 21 28 44 Revenue: Personal units revenue $ 851 $ 1,770 $ 2,397 $ 3,269 Rehabilitation units revenue - - - 80 ReStore units revenue 26 - 61 - Total Revenue $ 877 $ 1,770 $ 2,458 $ 3,349 Units Placed: Personal units placed 13 21 27 43 Rehabilitation units placed - - - 1 ReStore units placed 1 - 1 - Total Units Placed 14 21 28 44

Source: ReWalk Robotics Ltd.