Quantcast

Revolution Lighting Announces Selection of PFK as Registered Public Accounting Firm

By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 04:45:00 PM EDT


STAMFORD, Conn., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting" or the "Company"), a global provider of advanced LED lighting solutions, announced today that Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company selected PFK O'Connor Davies, LLP ("PFK") to serve as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. The Company formally engaged PFK on June 28, 2019.

About Revolution Lighting

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Multi-Family and Tri-State LED to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit rvlti.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

RVLT Investor Relations Contact:

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investor Relations Counsel

admin@amatoandpartners.com 

Source: Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: RVLT




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8006.24
38.48  ▲  0.48%
DJIA 26599.96
73.38  ▲  0.28%
S&P 500 2941.76
16.84  ▲  0.58%
Data as of Jun 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar