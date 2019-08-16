Revolution Lighting Amends Loan and Security Agreement





STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:RVLT) ("Revolution Lighting" or the "Company"), a global provider of advanced LED lighting solutions, announced that on August 15, 2019 the Company entered into a Third Amendment to Forbearance Agreement and Seventeenth Amendment to its loan and security agreement with Bank of America. The Amendment, among other things, extends the previously disclosed forbearance period through January 26, 2020. A copy of the Amendment and a description of its material terms will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K in the coming days.



"We appreciate the continued support of Bank of America and their continued willingness to work with us," said Robert V. LaPenta, Chairman, CEO and President, Revolution Lighting Technologies.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of LED lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Through advanced LED technologies, Revolution Lighting has created an innovative lighting company that offers a comprehensive advanced product platform of high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Revolution Lighting is uniquely positioned to act as an expert partner, offering full service lighting solutions through our operating divisions including Energy Source, Multi-Family and Tri-State LED to transform lighting into a source of superior energy savings, quality light and well-being. Revolution Lighting Technologies markets and distributes its products through a network of regional and national independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through energy savings companies and national accounts. Revolution Lighting Technologies trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker RVLT. For more information, please visit rvlti.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

