Revive Therapeutics Announces Approval of CSE Listing and Delisting from TSX-V





TORONTO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RVV) (OTCQB:RVVTF), a specialty cannabis company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and intends to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The common shares will commence trading on the CSE at the market opening on July 23, 2019. The de-listing of the common shares from the TSX-V is expected to become effective after the market close on July 22, 2019.



"We believe that the listing on the CSE will allow us to execute on our strategic plans in pursuing opportunities in the cannabis and hemp-derived CBD markets in the U.S. and Europe, while providing shareholders continued liquidity on a recognized Canadian stock exchange," said Craig Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Revive.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RVV) (OTCQB:RVVTF) (FSE: 31R) is a specialty cannabis company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products. The Company's novel cannabinoid delivery technology is being advanced to fill the medical needs for diseases and disorders such as pain, inflammation, and wound care. Revive's cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory and liver diseases. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

