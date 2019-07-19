Quantcast

    Revive Therapeutics Announces Approval of CSE Listing and Delisting from TSX-V

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 19, 2019, 10:03:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:RVV) (OTCQB:RVVTF), a specialty cannabis company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and intends to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The common shares will commence trading on the CSE at the market opening on July 23, 2019.  The de-listing of the common shares from the TSX-V is expected to become effective after the market close on July 22, 2019.

    "We believe that the listing on the CSE will allow us to execute on our strategic plans in pursuing opportunities in the cannabis and hemp-derived CBD markets in the U.S. and Europe, while providing shareholders continued liquidity on a recognized Canadian stock exchange," said Craig Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Revive.

    About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

    Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:RVV) (OTCQB:RVVTF) (FSE: 31R) is a specialty cannabis company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products. The Company's novel cannabinoid delivery technology is being advanced to fill the medical needs for diseases and disorders such as pain, inflammation, and wound care. Revive's cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory and liver diseases. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

    For more information please contact:

    Craig Leon - Chief Executive Officer

    Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

    Tel: (416) 272-5525

    Email:craig@revivethera.com 

    Website: www.revivethera.com

    CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

    Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    This news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute "forward looking statements", which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including the statements regarding: (i) the expected delisting of the Company's common shares from the TSX-V; and (ii) the expected listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events, performance, or achievements of Revive to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, Revive disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

    Source: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

    Referenced Stocks: RVV, RVVTF




