Revenue Maximization Group Recognized by CIO Applications Magazine as Top 25 Healthcare Solutions Provider



Newly Acquired Division of Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. Delivers Revenue Cycle Management and Preventative Wellness Services

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Efftec International, Inc. (OTC:EFFI) ("Nexteligent") is pleased to announce that Revenue Maximization Group (RMG), the Revenue Cycle Management and Preventative Wellness arm of Nexteligent, has been selected by CIO Applications Magazine as one of the Top 25 Healthcare Solution Providers of 2019.



RMG, which was recently acquired by Nexteligent, provides Preventative Wellness and Revenue Cycle Management services for hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, clinics, and doctor networks. Through its Revenue Cycle Management services, the company increases collections, shortens cash flow cycles, and reduces denials for its clients. Its Preventative Wellness practice implements annual wellness visits, chronic care management, transitional care management, and remote patient monitoring.

"RMG analyzes the entire preventative care service and revenue cycle chain for our clients," said Stuart Miller, CEO, Revenue Maximization Group. "Through our ability to interrogate data we can identify lack of accuracy in coding and inconsistent workflows which can result in significant loss of revenue for healthcare facilities. Based on our findings we can specifically design and operationalize meaningful solutions to eliminate redundancy and increase revenue for healthcare organizations."

Mr. Miller also noted that physicians might be missing out on Medicare reimbursement if they do not have the bandwidth or resources to interpret complex Medicare guidelines. "We have developed a simplified process to help healthcare organizations increase revenue and improve clinical outcomes by optimizing the use of Medicare preventative coding structures," he added.

About Nexteligent Holdings, Inc.

Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Efftec International, Inc. (OTC:EFFI) is an aggregator of healthcare professional services and technology firms. Through its specialized business units, the company serves healthcare systems, hospitals, clinics, and doctor networks with Telemedicine, Preventative Wellness, and Revenue Cycle Management programs. Its ElderCare Services Group delivers Telemedicine solutions that contain costs, improve productivity, and enhance the quality of medical encounters for long-term care organizations. https://www.nexteligent.com

About Revenue Maximization Group

Revenue Maximization Group (RMG), headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, provides end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management services, and Denials Recovery for hospital systems, doctor groups, clinics, and long term care operators. Additionally, RMG provides turnkey solutions for preventative care services such as Chronic Care Management, Annual Wellness Visit, Transitional Care Management, Behavioral Health and Remote Telemonitoring. https://revenuemaximizationgroup.com

Investor Information

Call: 844-777-0211

Email: investor@teligentcare.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Source: Nexteligent Holdings, Inc