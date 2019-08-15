Reunion Gold reports new high-grade gold intersections at the Boulanger Project in French Guiana





LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V:RGD) (the "Company" or "Reunion Gold") is pleased to report new high-grade gold intersections at the Boulanger Project in French Guiana.



Map of the Central Bief-Carapa prospects area, showing IP chargeability anomalies in red and purple, and location of drill holes.(Historical and 2018 drill holes in blue; 2019 drill holes in red)



Map of Crique Filon prospect area, showing IP chargeability anomalies, location of drill holes and outline of interpreted mineralized shear zones



Cross section along drill hole CA-19-05 at Crique Filon area, also showing historical holes and IP anomalies





A 1,100-meter core drilling program in six drill holes was done in June 2019 at the Central Bief and Carapa prospects (Figure 1) to test targets identified from the 2018 and 2019 induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveys and geological mapping by the Company. Results are reported in Table 1 and Table 2.

Of interest is the Crique Filon target located within the Carapa permit (Figure 2 and Figure 3). Hole CA-19-05 was drilled intending to intercept further east a shear cut in hole CB-19-13 and previous drill holes. The eastern extension of the shearing was cut with two significant intercepts:

2.47 g/t gold over 23 meters. This first high-grade section from 22.5 to 24.1 meter consists of andesite saprolite with quartz tourmaline probably in tension veining and averages 6.68 g/t gold over 3.1 meters. A second section at 9.73 g/t gold from 41.0 to 42.0 meters is at the beginning of a three-meter-thick shear zone.

8.34 g/t Au over 11.14 meters. This high-grade composite runs in a sheared quartz-tourmaline-pyrite vein with visible gold noted at 143.7 m.

Several shear zones straddle across the Carapa PER and Doyle concession limits in the Crique Filon area. The two shear zones intercepted by the recent drilling can be traced over 300 meters and 200 meters, respectively (Figure 2). They remain open on strike and at depth. Several other attractive shear zones are found in the same area that progressively builds up as a very attractive priority target. A follow-up drilling program is being prepared.

The Boulanger Project

The Boulanger Project consists of 38.4 km² of mining concessions (Central Bief, Devez North and South, and Boulanger), the 24 km² Carapa exploration permit, the 1 km² Saint-Michel AEX and the 45.7 km² Chawari permit application. The project is located approximately 40 km south of Cayenne and readily accessible by paved and laterite roads. There has been significant gold production from the project area for over one hundred years.

The Boulanger Project is underlain by Proterozoic rocks consisting of Armina detritic sediments and Paramaca volcano-sediments intruded by granites and metamorphosed to greenschist facies. The Boulanger Project area is cut by various shear zones characterized by intense deformation and hydrothermal alteration. Gold is associated with quartz veins, pyrite and locally intense tourmaline alteration. Geological mapping and soil geochemistry indicate numerous anomalous zones that require follow-up exploration. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Boulanger Project from Compagnie Minière de Boulanger.

Quality analysis and quality control

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program and chain of custody protocols for all its sampling and particularly for drilling programs. Certified standards and blanks are respectively inserted in average every 20 samples, resulting in the insertion of about 10 percent of control samples. In addition, blanks are inserted after visually identifying mineralized zones to ensure that the results are meaningful. The samples are analyzed for gold by fire assay with atomic absorption finish on 30‐gram pulps by the FILAB-AMSUD laboratory in Surinam. Samples above 10 g/t gold are systematically re‐analyzed with gravimetry finish. FILAB-AMSUD is an accredited laboratory for quality procedure according to ISO 9001(2008) and ISO/IEC 17025.

Qualified Persons

Dr. Dominique Fournier, EurGeol., the exploration manager for Reunion Gold in French Guiana and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the work being done at the Boulanger Project. Carlos Bertoni, P. Geo., a consultant to Reunion Gold and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical data contained in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information as defined in applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Specifically, this press release includes forward-looking information regarding the results and interpretation of drilling programs, potential mineralization, and future plans and objectives of the Company. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including, without limitation, risks associated with the conduct of exploration activities and the results of drilling programs, gold price volatility, inability to raise the funds required to conduct the planned exploration activities, environmental liabilities, regulatory approvals or permitting delays. This cautionary statement qualifies all forward-looking statements herein. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD'.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). For further information, please contact:

Table 1

Hole ID Gold

(g/t) Length (1)

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Comment CA-19-01 0.73 4.00 102.00 106 CA-19-02 - - - - Abandonned at 15 m CA-19-02A 11.72 1.77 12.00 13.77 CA-19-03 - - - - No significant intercepts CA-19-04 - - - - No significant intercepts CA-19-05 2.47 23.00 21.00 44.00 8.34 11.14 136.86 148.00 CB-19-13 2.64 2.80 112.20 115.00

(1) It is not possible at this time to determine true widths. All widths of intercepts reported are core length.

Table 2

Details for holes drilled in the Central Bief-Carapa area

Hole ID Easting Northing Target Azimut Dip Depth (m) CA-19-01 341486 498604 Fold nose 25 -60 157.80 CA-19-02 341014 499017 STM1 205 -60 15.00 CA-19-02A 341014 499017 STM1 205 -60 265.80 CA-19-03 341047 499060 STM1 25 -60 151.80 CA-19-04 341286 498631 Fold nose 25 -60 199.80 CA-19-05 340506 498634 Creek Filon 205 -60 151.80 CB-19-13 340229 498749 Creek Filon 25 -60 163.80

