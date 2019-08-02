Reunion Gold provides a corporate update





LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V:RGD) (the "Company") announces that due to the recent increase of its share price, the Company will not proceed with the closing of an additional tranche of its previously announced private placement offering (see June 3, 2019 and July 4, 2019 press releases). A total of $1.8 million was raised by the Company at a price of $0.19 per share.



The Company also announces that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) at the Company's offices in Longueuil, Quebec. The record date for determining the shareholders entitled to vote at the AGM is July 26, 2019.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol ‘RGD'. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

