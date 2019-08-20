Reunion Gold announces grant of stock options and restricted share units

Quantcast

    LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V:RGD) (the "Company") announces the grant of incentive stock options ("Options") and restricted share units ("RSU") to certain officers, directors and employees of the Company.

    Options to purchase up to 7,640,000 common shares were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.27 and will be vesting in three tranches over a period of two years.

    In addition, 1,476,316 RSUs were awarded pursuant to the Company's performance and restricted share unit plan. The RSUs will vest in two tranches over a period of two years. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

    The grant of stock options and RSUs are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

    About Reunion Gold

    Reunion Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold mineral properties in the Guiana Shield region of South America. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘RGD'. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com ) and on the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com ).

    For further information, please contact:

    REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

    Réjean Gourde, President & CEO

    David Charles CFA, Investor Relations

    Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

    Email: info@reuniongold.com

