Retrophin to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 39th Annual Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) today announced that Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://ir.retrophin.com/events and an archived replay will be accessible for up to 30 days.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in identifying, developing and delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare disease. The Company's approach centers on its pipeline featuring late-stage assets targeting rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including fosmetpantotenate for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), a life-threatening neurological disorder that typically begins in early childhood, and sparsentan for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA nephropathy (IgAN), disorders characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease. Research in additional rare diseases is also underway, including a joint development arrangement evaluating the potential of CNSA-001 in phenylketonuria (PKU), a rare genetic metabolic condition that can lead to neurological and behavioral impairment. Retrophin's R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company's commercial products Chenodal®, Cholbam® and Thiola®.

Contact:

Chris Cline, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

760-260-8600

IR@retrophin.com

