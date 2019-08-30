Results of Macarthur Minerals' Annual General Meeting



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited(TSX-V:MMS) (the "Company" or "Macarthur Minerals") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today in Brisbane, Australia.



Macarthur Minerals' Executive Chairman, Cameron McCall commented that, "Macarthur is pleased to report that all resolutions passed at today's AGM, and I take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their continued support. 2019 has been a transformative year for the company as it progresses from explorer to developer of its Lake Giles Iron Ore Project. I urge shareholders to remain patient and supportive during this transition stage as we continue to work diligently to develop the project."

The results of the Annual General Meeting are set out in Appendix 1.

Appendix 1 - Macarthur Minerals 2019 Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Number of proxy votes received Number of votes cast on a poll Resolution For Against Abstain# Total* For Against Total 1 Election of Andrew Suckling 76,368,189 14,762,231 11,200 91,130,420 Passed on a show of hands 84% 16% - 100% 2 Re-election of Earl Evans 85,134,256 5,986,164 21,200 91,120,420 Passed on a show of hands 93% 7% - 100% 3 Re-election of Alan Joseph Phillips 61,429,814 13,713,231 15,998,575 75,143,045 Passed on a show of hands 82% 18% - 100% 4 Re-election of Alan Spence Phillips 76,786,289 14,033,731 321,600 90,820,020 Passed on a show of hands 85% 15% - 100% 5 Re-election of Cameron McCall 68,505,948 17,074,668 5,561,004 85,580,616 82,594,564 17,074,668 99,669,232 80% 20% - 100% 83% 17% 100% 6 Appointment of Canadian Auditor 99,156,884 6,059,527 10,000 105,216,411 Passed on a show of hands 94% 6% - 100% 7 Approval of Fixed 20% Employee Share Compensation Plan and Consultant Share Compensation Plan 75,372,132 15,681,488 88,000 91,053,620 Passed on a show of hands 83% 17% - 100% 8 Increase Number of Common Shares that may be Issued to Insiders Under the Share Compensation Plans 72,750,149 18,003,471 388,000 90,753,620 86,838,765

18,003,471 104,842,236

80% 20% - 100% 83% 17% 100%

* Percentage figures are based on total number of shares voted.

# Abstains are not counted towards the total number of shares voted.

A poll was conducted for resolutions 5 and 8 as required under section 87(b) on the Ontario Securities Act.

