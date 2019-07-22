Quantcast

    Results from Typhoon’s Annual and Special Meeting

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 03:24:00 PM EDT

    Results from Typhoon's Annual and Special Meeting


    LAVAL, Quebec, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Typhoon Exploration Inc.(TSX-V:TYP) («Typhoon») announces the results of its annual and special shareholders meeting held July 19, 2019, in Laval, Québec.

    At the meeting, more than 44% of the shareholders of Typhoon voted at majority, more than 99%, for the election the directors proposed in the management proxy circular for that meeting, namely David Mc Donald, Paul Antaki, Léo Patry and David Secours. In the same way, the shareholders voted for the appointment of Dallaire & Lapointe as auditors of Typhoon as well as for the sale of the Fayolle Property and related assets to Monarch Gold Corporation (see Press release of June 18, 2019).

    The transaction with Monarch must receive regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by August 15, 2019.

    Typhoon common shares are listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange under the stock symbol TYP.

    FOR MORE INFORMATION

    David Mc Donald,

    President & CEO

    Tel: 450.622.4066

    dmcdonald@explorationtyphon.com

    www.typhoonexploration.com

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Exploration Typhon Inc.

