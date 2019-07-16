Restoration Robotics® Announces the ARTAS iX™ System to be Featured on the Today Show



Dr. Michael B. Wolfeld Performs Live Demonstration with the ARTAS iX™ System

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR) ("Restoration Robotics"), a global leader in robotic hair restoration, today announced that Dr. Michael B. Wolfeld, MD, FACS will perform a live demonstration of a hair transplant utilizing the ARTAS iX™ System on the National Broadcasting Channel's (NBC) Today Show, Wednesday, July 17, 2019.



Dr. Wolfeld is a nationally recognized hair restoration expert who is double board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery. He is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City and has been named to the New York Times list of Super Doctors from 2014-2019, as well as the Castle Connelly list of "Top Doctors in America" from 2017- 2019.

Dr. Wolfeld stated, "The ARTAS iX System has revolutionized hair restoration technology and allows me to offer my patients the most advanced form of treatment in the market today."

For more information on the ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System visit: https://artashair.com/ix/physicians

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration System. The ARTAS Systems are the first and only physician-assisted robotic systems to dissect and assist in the harvesting of follicular units directly from the scalp, create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms and, in the case of the ARTAS iX System, robotically implant the hair follicles into the designated sites. Restoration Robotics has unique expertise in machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as developing intuitive interfaces to manage these technologies.

