Respected ‘Silicon Review' lists Co-Diagnostics in 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019



New York City, New York - The Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies of the Year for 2019 features Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests. The July publication includes highlights of Co-Diagnostics' history, approach to the growing diagnostics (and particularly the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR) sector, and emphasis on quality.

In explaining that the company's purpose of existence is first and foremost in its motivations, Co-Diagnostics CEO Mr. Dwight Egan also describes the company's approach to achieving success in part as follows:

"Take what you know you can do, focus on it, and make it work. Anyone can see a need and create a company to address it, but maintaining focus on your key revenue drivers long enough to make meaningful revenue is where so many other companies fall short."

Release of the interview follows recent news by Co-Diagnostics that their highly specific multiplex test for Zika, dengue, and chikungunya was enthusiastically received at CARPHA 2019, and that domestic sales of their mosquito vector control products have commenced. Analysts from H.C. Wainwright and Maxim Group recently set a price target of $2.00 for CODX.

The Silicon Review is the pre-eminent platform for sharing innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solution providers and upcoming hot enterprises. Emphasizing as a neutral source for decision makers, the publication acts as an excellent medium, allowing top level executives to share their contemporary thoughts and ideas. The feature can be found here: https://bit.ly/2Nv4aC7

