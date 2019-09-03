Reservoir Capital Corp. announces Appointment of a New Director and Chair of Audit Committee





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Capital Corp. (CSE:REO) ("REO") is pleased to announce that Ms. Barakat Balmelli has agreed to join REO's Board as an independent director. She will also serve as Chair of REO's Audit Committee. Ms. Balmelli is an experienced finance professional working primarily in the resource and energy sectors and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, US certification). She is a Partner and co-founder of Sana Elias, Sarl, a Swiss-based advisory firm focused on technology, finance, strategy and innovation. Prior to joining Sana Elias, Barakat worked at global financial services firms Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She has worked in North America, Asia, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa.



Mr. Lewis Reford, Chief Executive Officer, stated "The alignment of the growing internationalization of REO's clean power portfolio with a Board that is equally experienced in growing global economies is both good for REO's governance and good for our shareholders. Mr. Reford added, "With a global investment banking and corporate consultancy background, Barakat brings a tremendous resume to REO's Board, and her audit experience will facilitate the tasks of the Audit Committee."

As a result of the new director appointment, the composition of REO's Board will return to five members.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO's Vision & Mission is to assemble a balanced portfolio of producing and near-production clean energy assets in growing economies.

REO's strategy to achieve its Vision is to approach shareholders of privately-held quality assets and offer them diversification, liquidity and exposure to a growing portfolio assembled following a disciplined investment policy.

REO's investment policy consists of taking carefully selected minority economic interests in quality assets in key geographies, targeting regular dividend income over long periods, while offering the potential for capital gain in the medium term.

Further Information

For more information on the Company, please visit www.reservoircapitalcorp.com. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of REO should be considered highly speculative. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the operations or financial results of REO are included in REO's CSE Listing Statement and most recently filed quarterly report, each of which is filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The CSE have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

For further information, contact:

Lewis Reford

CEO, Reservoir Capital Corp.

Telephone: 416-399-2274

Email: ceo@reservoircap.team

