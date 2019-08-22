Research Solutions to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4th





ENCINO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:RSSS), a SaaS provider of workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Research Solutions management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the Gateway Conference website at https://www.gatewayir.com/conference-presenters/.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business, financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gatewayir.com/conference. To receive updates and highlights from #GatewayIRConference, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:RSSS) provides workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia worldwide. Our Software-as-a-Service platform provides tools or "Gadgets" that allow users to discover, access, manage and collaborate around science, technology and medical (STM) content and data. Our customers range from 70 percent of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies to emerging small and medium-sized businesses. We generate recurring revenue from subscriptions to our SaaS platform and transactional revenue from the sale of STM content. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

RSSS@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Research Solutions, Inc.

Mitja Alexander Linss

Tel 1-617-763-2312

mlinss@reprintsdesk.com

Source: Research Solutions, Inc.