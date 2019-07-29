Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results



Deposits Increase by 18% and Loans Grow 15% with New York Expansion Officially Underway

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today announced its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019.

Q2-2019 Highlights

Total deposits increased by $394 million, or 18%, to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2019 compared to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2018.



New stores opened since the beginning of the "Power of Red is Back" expansion campaign are currently growing deposits at an average rate of $25 million per year, while the average deposit growth for all stores over the last twelve months was approximately $14 million per store.



Expansion into New York City began with the opening of our first store located on the corner of 14 th Street and 5 th Avenue.



Street and 5 Avenue. Total loans grew $191 million, or 15%, to $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2019 compared to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2018.



Net income declined to $0.8 million, or $0.01 per share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to $4.1 million, or $0.07 per share for the six month period ended June 30, 2018.

"The Power of Red is Back" expansion strategy launched in New York City with the opening of our newest store on the corner of 14th Street and 5th Avenue. On July 12th we celebrated the grand opening of our first store in New York by welcoming Customers - and their pets - with a fun-filled day that included live entertainment, music and gifts. We also continued our expansion in Bucks County with the opening of our store in Feasterville, PA during the second quarter.

Profitability in 2019 continues to be hampered by a number of factors. Similar to the first quarter, net income in the second quarter was impacted by the costs necessary to initiate our expansion into New York City which includes the hiring of a management and lending team for this new market, along with the training and development costs for the new store openings. We also continue to feel the effect of a flat or inverted yield curve which has resulted in compression of the net interest margin.

Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp said:

"The Power of Red is Back in New York City. The recent opening of our first store at 14th & 5th was a tremendous success. We are thrilled to bring back the legendary banking experience that our FANS in New York have been missing for the last several years. At a time when most banks are shuttering branches and retreating from the communities they serve, Republic Bank continues in its relentless pursuit to deliver an unmatched banking experience across every delivery channel. This not only includes the in-store experience, but online and mobile options as well."

Harry D. Madonna, President and Chief Executive Officer of Republic First Bancorp added:

"Our strong growth since the inception of our expansion campaign demonstrates the success of the Republic model. Assets, loans and deposits have consistently grown at levels significantly above industry standards. We see significant opportunities to expand our footprint and create new FANS as our competitors continue to alienate customers with declining levels of service and fewer branch locations."

A summary of the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 can be found in the following table:

Six Months Ended

($ in millions, except per share data) 06/30/19 06/30/18 % Change Assets $ 2,941.0 $ 2,552.9 15 % Loans 1,508.7 1,317.6 15 % Deposits 2,528.0 2,134.1 18 % Total Revenue $ 50.5 $ 47.1 7 % Income Before Tax 1.0 5.1 (80 %) Net Income 0.8 4.1 (81 %) Net Income per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.07 (86 %)

Financial Highlights for the Period Ended June 30, 2019

Total assets increased by $388 million, or 15%, to $2.9 billion as of June 30, 2019 compared to $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2018.



We have twenty-eight convenient store locations open today. During the second quarter of 2019 we continued our expansion into Buck County with the opening of our new store in Feasterville, PA. There are also multiple sites in various stages of development for future store locations.



Expansion into New York City began in July 2019 with the grand opening of our first store location at 14 th Street & 5 th Avenue in Manhattan. We've also started construction on our next site in New York located at 51 st Street & 3 rd Avenue which is expected to open during the fourth quarter.





Street & 5 Avenue in Manhattan. We've also started construction on our next site in New York located at 51 Street & 3 Avenue which is expected to open during the fourth quarter. Net income remained at $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and declined from $2.4 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.



The net interest margin decreased by 25 basis points to 2.94% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Margin compression was driven by the flat and inverted yield curve experienced during the second quarter of 2019.



Asset quality continues to improve. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.53% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 0.81% as of June 30, 2018.



The Company's residential mortgage division, Oak Mortgage, is serving the home financing needs of customers throughout its footprint. The Oak Mortgage team has originated more than $370 million in mortgage loans over the last twelve months.



Meeting the needs of small business customers continued to be an important part of the Company's lending strategy. More than $27 million in new SBA loans were originated during the six month period ended June 30, 2019. Republic Bank continues to be a top SBA lender in our market area based on the dollar volume of loan originations.



The Company's Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 14.02% and Tier I Leverage Ratio was 8.97% at June 30, 2019.



Book value per common share increased to $4.27 as of June 30, 2019 compared to $4.01 as of June 30, 2018.

Income Statement

The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

06/30/19 03/31/19 %

Change 06/30/19 06/30/18 %

Change Net Interest Income $ 19,371 $ 19,140 1 % $ 19,371 $ 18,662 4 % Non-interest Income 7,026 4,945 42 % 7,026 5,768 22 % Provision for Loan Losses - 300 n/m - 800 n/m Non-interest Expense 25,911 23,627 10 % 25,911 20,729 25 % Income Before Taxes 486 518 (6 %) 486 2,901 (83 %) Provision (Benefit) for Taxes 105 92 14 % 105 530 (80 %) Net Income 381 426 (11 %) 381 2,371 (84 %) Net Income per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 (0 %) $ 0.01 $ 0.04 (75 %)





Six Months Ended 06/30/19 06/30/18 %

Change Net Interest Income $ 38,511 $ 36,778 5 % Non-interest Income 11,971 10,303 16 % Provision for Loan Losses 300 1,200 (75 %) Non-interest Expense 49,178 40,831 20 % Income Before Taxes 1,004 5,050 (80 %) Provision (Benefit) for Taxes 197 902 (78 %) Net Income 807 4,148 (81 %) Net Income per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.07 (86 %)

The Company reported net income of $381 thousand, or $0.01 per share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to $426 thousand, or $0.01 per share for the three month period ended March 31, 2019 and $2.4 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six month period ended June 30, 2019 was $807 thousand, or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.07 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

On a linked quarter basis net income was consistent at $0.4 million for the first and second quarter of 2019. Year over year net income declined to $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $2.4 in the second quarter of 2018. Current year profitability has been impacted by the expenses incurred to expand into the New York market and continued compression of the net interest margin.

Interest income increased by $3.9 million, or 18%, to $26.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $22.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the Company's "Power of Red is Back" expansion strategy. However, interest expense increased by $3.2 million, or 88%, to $6.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in interest expense was driven by multiple increases in the fed funds rate during 2018 which resulted in a higher cost of funds on deposit balances and led to compression in the net interest margin. The net interest margin for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 decreased by 25 basis points to 2.94% compared to 3.19% for the three month period ended June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income increased by $1.3 million, or 22%, to $7.0 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to $5.8 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to higher service fees on deposit accounts which is driven by growth in deposit balances and an increase in the number of deposit accounts. An increase in gains on sales of SBA loans and investment securities also contributed to the increase in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest expenses increased by 25%, to $25.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $20.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The growth in expenses was mainly caused by an increase in salaries and employee benefits driven by annual merit increases along with increased staffing levels related to our growth and expansion strategy. Occupancy and equipment expenses associated with the growth strategy also contributed to the increase in non-interest expenses. We've also begun to incur costs related to the expansion into the New York market as we hire a management and lending team and commence rent payments for the build out of our store locations.

The provision for income taxes was $105 thousand for the three month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to a provision for income taxes in the amount of $530 thousand for the three month period ended June 30, 2018.

Balance Sheet

The major components of the balance sheet are as follows (dollars in thousands):





Description



06/30/19



06/30/18 %

Change



03/31/19 %

Change Total assets $ 2,940,986 $ 2,552,920 15 % $ 2,805,060 5 % Total loans (net) 1,500,664 1,310,012 15 % 1,469,186 2 % Total deposits 2,527,977 2,134,141 18 % 2,478,953 2 %

Total assets increased by $388.1 million, or 15%, as of June 30, 2019 when compared to June 30, 2018. Deposits grew by $393.8 million to $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2019 compared to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2018. The number of deposit accounts has grown by 27% during the past twelve months. The strong growth in assets, loans and deposits has been driven by the addition of new stores and the successful execution of the Company's aggressive growth strategy referred to as "The Power of Red is Back."

Deposits

Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):









Description







06/30/19







06/30/18



%

Change







03/31/19



%

Change 2nd Qtr

2019

Cost of

Funds Demand noninterest-bearing $ 544,406 $ 526,650 3 % $ 525,645 4 % 0.00 % Demand interest-bearing 1,072,415 785,513 37 % 1,101,129 (3 %) 1.47 % Money market and savings 719,075 698,182 3 % 691,351 4 % 0.94 % Certificates of deposit 192,081 123,796 55 % 160,828 19 % 1.95 % Total deposits $ 2,527,977 $ 2,134,141 18 % $ 2,478,953 2 % 1.06 %

Deposits increased to $2.5 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2018 as the Company moves forward with its growth strategy to increase the number of stores and expand the reach of its banking model which focuses on high levels of customer service and convenience and drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. The Company recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances and certificates of deposit, year over year as a result of the successful execution of its strategy.

Lending

Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):





Description



06/30/19 % of

Total



06/30/18 % of

Total



03/31/19 % of

Total Commercial real estate $ 553,644 37 % $ 489,574 37 % $ 527,004 36 % Construction and land development 111,474 7 % 120,165 9 % 124,124 8 % Commercial and industrial 189,632 13 % 188,254 14 % 204,637 14 % Owner occupied real estate 381,852 25 % 335,871 26 % 376,845 26 % Consumer and other 98,155 6 % 83,606 6 % 92,728 6 % Residential mortgage 173,963 12 % 100,108 8 % 151,748 10 % Gross loans $ 1,508,720 100 % $ 1,317,578 100 % $ 1,477,086 100 %

Gross loans increased by $191 million, or 15%, to $1.5 billion at June 30, 2019 compared to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2018 as a result of the steady flow in quality loan demand over the last twelve months and continued success with the relationship banking model. The Company experienced strongest growth in commercial real estate, owner occupied real estate and residential mortgage loans year over year.

Asset Quality

The Company's asset quality ratios are highlighted below:

Three Months Ended 06/30/19 03/31/19 06/30/18 Non-performing assets / capital and reserves 6 % 7 % 9 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.81 % Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans (0.04 %) 0.28 % (0.04 %) Allowance for loan losses / gross loans 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.57 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 86 % 74 % 54 %

The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.53% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.81% at June 30, 2018. The ratio of non-performing assets to capital and reserves decreased to 6% at June 30, 2019 compared to 9% at June 30, 2018 primarily as a result of decreases in non-performing assets over the last 12 months.

Capital

The Company's capital ratios at June 30, 2019 were as follows:

Actual

06/30/19

Bancorp Actual

06/30/19

Bank Regulatory

Guidelines

"Well Capitalized" Leverage Ratio 8.97 % 8.57 % 5.00 % Common Equity Ratio 13.01 % 12.99 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital 13.59 % 12.99 % 8.00 % Total Risk Based Capital 14.02 % 13.42 % 10.00 % Tangible Common Equity 8.39 % 8.27 % n/a

Total shareholders' equity increased to $251 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $235 million at June 30, 2018. Book value per common share increased to $4.27 at June 30, 2019 compared to $4.01 per share at June 30, 2018.

Analyst and Investor Call

An analyst and investor call will be held on the following date and time:

Date: July 29, 2019 Time: 10:00am (EDT) From the U.S. dial: (888) 771-4371 [Toll Free] or (847) 585-4405 Participant Pin: 48871378# An operator will assist you in joining the call.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Republic First Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its twenty-eight stores located in the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City markets. Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market. The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans, and to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "would be," "could be," "should be," "probability," "risk," "target," "objective," "may," "will," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "seek," "expect" and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 38,770 $ 31,511 $ 29,363 Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold 90,744 54,394 29,991 Total cash and cash equivalents 129,514 85,905 59,354 Securities - Available for sale 338,286 287,694 502,021 Securities - Held to maturity 718,534 742,435 503,742 Restricted stock 5,130 2,097 8,379 Total investment securities 1,061,950 1,032,226 1,014,142 Loans held for sale 23,412 15,742 39,301 Loans receivable 1,508,720 1,477,086 1,317,578 Allowance for loan losses (8,056 ) (7,900 ) (7,566 ) Net loans 1,500,664 1,469,186 1,310,012 Premises and equipment 105,311 94,390 80,069 Other real estate owned 6,406 6,088 6,559 Other assets 113,729 101,523 43,483 Total Assets $ 2,940,986 $ 2,805,060 $ 2,552,920 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 544,406 $ 525,645 $ 526,650 Interest bearing deposits 1,983,571 1,953,308 1,607,491 Total deposits 2,527,977 2,478,953 2,134,141 Short-term borrowings 68,979 - 161,669 Subordinated debt 11,262 11,260 11,256 Other liabilities 81,410 66,462 10,520 Total Liabilities 2,689,628 2,556,675 2,317,586 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - $0.01 par value 594 593 593 Additional paid-in capital 270,789 270,155 267,974 Accumulated deficit (7,909 ) (8,290 ) (13,195 ) Treasury stock at cost (3,725 ) (3,725 ) (3,725 ) Stock held by deferred compensation plan (183 ) (183 ) (183 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,208 ) (10,165 ) (16,130 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 251,358 248,385 235,334 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,940,986 $ 2,805,060 $ 2,552,920





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 18,569 $ 17,800 $ 15,457 $ 36,369 $ 29,726 Interest and dividends on investment securities 7,158 7,383 6,804 14,541 13,262 Interest on other interest earning assets 518 336 63 854 235 Total interest income 26,245 25,519 22,324 51,764 43,223 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 6,695 6,014 3,089 12,709 5,687 Interest on borrowed funds 179 365 573 544 758 Total interest expense 6,874 6,379 3,662 13,253 6,445 Net interest income 19,371 19,140 18,662 38,511 36,778 Provision for loan losses - 300 800 300 1,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 19,371 18,840 17,862 38,211 35,578 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 1,848 1,612 1,326 3,460 2,501 Mortgage banking income 3,031 2,220 3,182 5,251 5,368 Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,147 502 846 1,649 1,838 Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 261 322 (1 ) 583 (1 ) Other non-interest income 739 289 415 1,028 597 Total non-interest income 7,026 4,945 5,768 11,971 10,303 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 13,705 12,359 10,883 26,064 21,528 Occupancy and equipment 4,221 4,015 3,353 8,236 6,823 Legal and professional fees 1,058 707 859 1,765 1,618 Foreclosed real estate 517 337 192 854 503 Regulatory assessments and related fees 421 421 395 842 862 Other operating expenses 5,989 5,428 5,047 11,417 9,497 Total non-interest expense 25,911 23,267 20,729 49,178 40,831 Income before provision for income taxes 486 518 2,901 1,004 5,050 Provision for income taxes 105 92 530 197 902 Net income $ 381 $ 426 $ 2,371 $ 807 $ 4,148 Net Income per Common Share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 58,841 58,805 58,746 58,823 57,927 Diluted 59,401 59,587 59,911 59,501 59,147





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Net Interest Income (unaudited) For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets $ 85,920 $ 518 2.42 % $ 55,369 $ 336 2.46 % $ 13,412 $ 63 1.88 % Securities 1,067,185 7,184 2.69 % 1,085,910 7,420 2.73 % 1,048,291 6,838 2.61 % Loans receivable 1,509,177 18,681 4.96 % 1,468,640 17,911 4.95 % 1,304,244 15,557 4.78 % Total interest-earning assets 2,662,282 26,383 3.97 % 2,609,919 25,667 3.99 % 2,365,947 22,458 3.81 % Other assets 217,685 190,855 129,077 Total assets $ 2,879,967 $ 2,800,774 $ 2,495,024 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand non interest-bearing $ 525,336 $ 512,172 $ 481,548 Demand interest-bearing 1,144,783 4,206 1.47 % 1,113,758 3,938 1.43 % 844,405 1,549 0.74 % Money market & savings 697,279 1,628 0.94 % 675,506 1,452 0.87 % 699,136 1,174 0.67 % Time deposits 176,750 861 1.95 % 153,832 624 1.65 % 125,607 366 1.17 % Total deposits 2,544,148 6,695 1.06 % 2,455,268 6,014 0.99 % 2,150,696 3,089 0.58 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,018,812 6,695 1.33 % 1,943,096 6,014 1.26 % 1,669,148 3,089 0.74 % Other borrowings 19,864 179 3.61 % 46,969 365 3.15 % 101,829 573 2.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,038,676 6,874 1.35 % 1,990,065 6,379 1.30 % 1,770,977 3,662 0.83 % Total deposits and other borrowings 2,564,012 6,874 1.08 % 2,502,237 6,379 1.03 % 2,252,525 3,662 0.65 % Non interest-bearing liabilities 66,780 52,037 8,952 Shareholders' equity 249,175 246,500 233,547 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,879,967 $ 2,800,774 $ 2,495,024 Net interest income $ 19,509 $ 19,288 $ 18,796 Net interest spread 2.62 % 2.69 % 2.98 % Net interest margin 2.94 % 3.00 % 3.19 % Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Net Interest Income (unaudited) For the six months ended For the six months ended (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Interest-earning assets: Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets $ 70,729 $ 854 2.43 % $ 26,844 $ 235 1.77 % Securities 1,076,496 14,604 2.71 % 1,032,038 13,325 2.58 % Loans receivable 1,489,020 36,592 4.96 % 1,269,875 29,922 4.75 % Total interest-earning assets 2,636,245 52,050 3.98 % 2,328,757 43,482 3.77 % Other assets 204,344 128,045 Total assets $ 2,840,589 $ 2,456,802 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand non interest-bearing $ 518,790 $ 456,530 Demand interest-bearing 1,129,356 8,144 1.45 % 868,832 2,806 0.65 % Money market & savings 686,453 3,080 0.90 % 693,508 2,146 0.62 % Time deposits 165,354 1,485 1.81 % 127,740 735 1.16 % Total deposits 2,499,953 12,709 1.03 % 2,146,610 5,687 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,981,163 12,709 1.29 % 1,690,080 5,687 0.68 % Other borrowings 33,341 544 3.29 % 71,360 758 2.14 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,014,504 13,253 1.33 % 1,761,440 6,445 0.74 % Total deposits and other borrowings 2,533,294 13,253 1.05 % 2,217,970 6,445 0.59 % Non interest-bearing liabilities 59,505 9,171 Shareholders' equity 247,790 229,661 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,840,589 $ 2,456,802 Net interest income $ 38,797 $ 37,037 Net interest spread 2.65 % 3.03 % Net interest margin 2.97 % 3.21 % Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data (unaudited) Year Three months ended ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Dec 31 June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 7,900 $ 8,615 $ 6,650 $ 8,599 $ 8,615 $ 8,599 Provision charged to operating expense - 300 800 2,300 300 1,200 7,900 8,915 7,450 10,899 8,915 9,799 Recoveries on loans charged-off: Commercial 154 1 129 152 155 129 Consumer 3 1 1 2 4 1 Total recoveries 157 2 130 154 159 130 Loans charged-off: Commercial (1 ) (929 ) - (2,219 ) (930 ) (2,151 ) Consumer - (88 ) (14 ) (219 ) (88 ) (212 ) Total charged-off (1 ) (1,017 ) (14 ) (2,438 ) (1,018 ) (2,363 ) Net charge-offs 156 (1,015 ) 116 (2,284 ) (859 ) (2,233 ) Balance at end of period $ 8,056 $ 7,900 $ 7,566 $ 8,615 $ 8,056 $ 7,566 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (0.04 %) 0.28 % (0.04 %) 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.35 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.53 % 0.57 %





Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Summary of Non-Performing Loans and Assets (unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Non-accrual loans: Commercial real estate $ 7,545 $ 8,096 $ 9,463 $ 12,661 $ 13,297 Consumer and other 1,777 836 878 818 809 Total non-accrual loans 9,322 8,932 10,341 13,479 14,106 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - 1,744 - - - Total non-performing loans 9,322 10,676 10,341 13,479 14,106 Other real estate owned 6,406 6,088 6,223 6,768 6,559 Total non-performing assets $ 15,728 $ 16,764 $ 16,564 $ 20,247 $ 20,665 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.62 % 0.72 % 0.72 % 0.98 % 1.07 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.76 % 0.81 % Non-performing loan coverage 86.42 % 74.00 % 83.31 % 59.97 % 53.64 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loans 0.53 % 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.57 % Non-performing assets / capital plus allowance for loan losses 6.06 % 6.54 % 6.53 % 8.30 % 8.51 %

