REPEAT - Roadman Investments Completes Strategic Investment Into Craft Mushroom Distributor and Formulator, Champignon Brands Inc.; Achieves Direct Exposure to the Burgeoning Mushroom-Infused CPG Marketplace





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC:RMANF) ("Roadman Investments" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has completed a C$150,000.00 strategic investment in British Columbia-based craft mushroom distributor and product formulator Champignon Brands Inc. ("Champignon").



Champignon is a private, research-driven company specializing in the formulation and end distribution of a suite of premium artisanal mushroom health supplements, with the objective of promoting holistic health and wellness. Champignon is equipped with proprietary formulations for three flagship mushroom-extract-infused tea blends and is in the process of conducting extensive taste and product quality tests.

The Company invites all current and prospective shareholders to visit the Champignon corporate website by following the below stated URL:

Luke Montaine, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Roadman Investments stated: "Roadman's tactical deployment of capital into the burgeoning craft mushroom vertical is indicative of popular opinion shifting within the space. On May 8th, 2019, Denver voters approved Initiative 301, a measure that prohibits the city's government from deploying resources to impose criminal penalties relating to the consumption and possession of psilocybin by adults over 21 years of age. The passage of Initiative 301 comes amid a recent resurgence in the study of psilocybin and its potential medical applications. Researchers worldwide are increasingly examining whether psilocybin may alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, major depressive disorder and alcohol dependence.

London-based start-up Compass Pathways has produced 20,000 individual doses of psilocybin for use in clinical trials across North America and Europe. Compass boasts an advisory board of esteemed scientists and has attracted high-profile financings from Peter Thiel, Christian Angermayer and Mike Novogratz, among others.

Leveraging its newly formed health and wellness committee, Roadman will continue to actively pursue alpha generating investments within this flourishing sector. The global mushroom market accounted for US$38.13 billion in 2017 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.9 per cent from 2018 to 2026. This growth will be further bolstered by the increasing demand for meat substitutes, as well as shifting consumer preference towards vegan foods."

Champignon's flagship e-commerce store includes a selection of craft mushroom-infused teas and ancillary accessories, earmarked for worldwide distribution. Champignon invites all current and prospective shareholders to visit its e-commerce store and review its Vitality Superteas branded product offering by following the below stated URL:

Kevin Matthews, Advisory Board member and Chair of Roadman Investments' Health and Wellness Committee stated: "We continue to be encouraged by the recent growth within the bourgeoning health and wellness vertical and are actively looking to deploy additional capital into promising, high growth companies. As a result of recent landmark legislative shifts, Roadman's dedicated Health and Wellness committee is currently evaluating complimentary investments within the medicinal mushroom sector, with the objective of augmenting Champignon's mushroom-extract-infused tea formulations".

About Roadman Investments



Roadman Investments is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Nikolai Vassev

nik@roadmaninvestments.com

+1 778-772-1751

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the business of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf except as required by law.

Source: Roadman Investments Corp.