REPEAT - Interbit™ Provides an Update on CitizenOS Project With Xinova, LLC and Helix Applications Inc.





CALGARY, Alberta and LONDON, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERBIT LTD. (TSX Venture:IBIT) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update with regards to the CitizenOS Project, which is a smart cities initiative it joined with Xinova, LLC ("Xinova") and Helix Applications Inc. ("Helix"). As described in the Company's November 29, 2018 press release announcing it had joined the CitizenOS venture (the "Venture"), the InterbitTM platform is expected to serve as the software platform upon which the CitizenOS Project will provide new infrastructure and the latest Interbit of Things (IoT) technology solutions to cities and state groups in a citizen privacy friendly manner.



The Venture has entered into a letter of intent with Tomo Spaces Inc. ("Tomo"), developer of River Market, located in New Westminster, British Columbia, regarding collaboration in a pilot project involving data analysis and the latest sensor technology. This project represents a particularly exciting opportunity for the CitizenOS Project and represents the first customer for the Venture. Launch of this project is subject to execution of more definitive documentation between the Venture and Tomo, which the parties are currently working towards.

"Our team is excited to work with CitizenOS," says Mark Shieh, Director of Tomo. "These new tools will enable us to see in depth how people use River Market as a community hub. This new way of understanding social interactions will help us cultivate more vibrant places."

"As we develop the technical solutions that will deploy the CitizenOS Project at large scale, it is important to demonstrate value and operating principles in a more managed smaller environment first," said Chal Davidson, Venture Manager for Xinova. "Partnering with Tomo in respect to its River Market will be a wonderful opportunity for us. River Market is a microcosm of a city and provides a controlled environment for our technology as we learn to help cities understand how communities develop and make better decisions with their citizens."

Scott Maxwell, COO of the Company added, "Projects, such as the one proposed with Tomo, will allow the Company to receive the feedback and performance metrics it requires to advance its development of the InterbitTM platform."

The Venture also has ongoing discussions with a number of other groups and cities in Asia, Europe and the United States.

ABOUT RIVER MARKET

Located in the heart of New Westminster, River Market offers more than 70,000 square feet of shopping, eating and playing, all right next to the mighty Fraser River. Since 1892, New Westminster has had a bustling market along the riverfront. First opened in 1985 as Westminster Quay Public Market, this marketplace pioneered a food-led revitalization to become a hub for community life. Today, it showcases 25 of British Columbia's best independent restaurants, shops, and schools all under one roof.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Company is a technology platform provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating from both Canada and the UK with offices in Calgary and London.

