REMSleep Moves Forward to Deltawave Production





Orlando, FL, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:RMSL) and its principals are pleased to announce the company is moving forward to product production of the Deltawave CPAP interface and will be proceeding forward with packaging, instruction manual, etc. Finished product meets the company's every expectation. Deltawave is designed to provide a maximum guard against irregular and/or inadequate breathing while trying to sleep.



REMSleep is confidant patients who choose Deltawave will be able to sleep with Deltawave eight hours, or as many hours each and every night as needed , and be able to sustain treatment permanently. CPAP patients who achieve successful compliance will require (1) Normal tidal volume (size of breath) (2) Normal inspiratory time (time it takes to breath in), (3) Normal expiratory time (time it takes to exhale), (4) Normal respiratory rate (14 breaths per minute) (5) Normal minute ventilation (total amount of air breathed in one minute), (6) No discomfort while wearing CPAP (especially as the night progresses).

After wearing Deltawave for 5 to 15 minutes, and/or before stage 1 sleep, the successfully compliant patient is completely relaxed to the point where breathing is being completely supported by Deltawave and the autonomic nervous system. The patient is exerting no external effort to breathe. This will simulate the status of breathing after the patient falls into deep sleep. When this is achieved the patient feels secure and easily progresses into sleep stages. When the patient wakes momentarily at any time during the night the patient quickly realizes breathing has been perfect and the patient quickly falls back to deep sleep.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. was founded to design and manufacture devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 50 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market needs and then be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

