REMSleep is Preparing to Introduce Deltawave to Market





ORLANDO, FL, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:RMSL) and its principals are pleased to announce the first production run of the new Deltawave is anticipated at the end of August, 2019. We continue to work our business plan. We have a Sales Manager and Marketing resources waiting for the green light. In addition, we have initiated design of our second product with our design engineer. This will be the women's version of the Deltawave now that we have completed Deltawave. Women presently represent approximately 40% of the market for sleep apnea, and the company looks forward to presenting the Deltawave to market. We are confident the new Deltawave will make a huge impact for so many who are still struggling with sleep apnea.

We also believe we have the CPAP and NIV interface that may confer additional benefits to other comorbidities along with sleep apnea such as COPD, heart failure, and respiratory failure. (COPD) Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is the third leading cause of death in the US and will continue to rise worldwide by 2030. In the US alone, the cost of this disease is approximately $50 billion annually. Over 90% of patients with COPD are not receiving (NIV) non-invasive ventilation therapy. Remsleep believes Deltawave may be a good fit for assisting breathing difficulties for such comorbidities and offer relief that has not been available.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. was founded to design and manufacture devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 50 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market needs and then be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations or stock price. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Tom Wood 912-590-2001 Twood@remsleep.com

Source: REMSleep Holdings, Inc.