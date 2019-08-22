Remote Monitoring Service Hits the Accelerator by Adding a Customer Success Manager



Poka Lambro Telephone Cooperative sees immediate results from newly combined services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced the integration of Customer Success Services into the Remote Monitoring Service, providing communications service providers (CSPs) with dedicated expertise to accelerate their time to value. This Customer Success Manager draws from an extensive knowledge base of best practices to rapidly integrate the trouble notifications and alarm analytics inherent in the Remote Monitoring Service. As a recent adopter of the new services, West Texas-based Poka Lambro Telephone Cooperative is already accelerating their incident resolution processes with their Customer Success Manager.



"The Remote Monitoring Service immediately benefitted us by identifying an outage before any of our subscribers were impacted and called it in, saving us both truck rolls and calls to our dispatch team," said Mike Jarrett, vice president of plant operations for Poka Lambro Telephone Cooperative. "This service and the access to a Customer Success Manager are helping us innovate and manage our operations much better. The Success Manager is helping us map out and optimize workflows, giving us new insights while ensuring we get the most from our investment in the Remote Monitoring Service."

The Customer Success Manager helps CSPs maximize value by:

Integrating the notifications and alarm analytics of the Remote Monitoring Service into operational workflows

Onboarding operations teams by stepping them through the Analytics and Reporting Portal use cases

Mapping and optimizing incident management processes, while establishing and tracking results

Sharing progress updates, new features, and best practices through quarterly business reviews

Core to the Remote Monitoring Service are the alarm analytics from the Analytics and Reporting Portal. These provide deeper visibility into incidents impacting subscriber and network performance with insights such as time of day, location, frequency, coincident alarms, and high value accounts affected. This information helps CSPs identify and most importantly prioritize where to focus their efforts to improve overall operational performance.

"Customer Success Services have been immensely successful in helping our cloud platform customers derive actionable insights from subscriber data, so it is a natural fit for our Remote Monitoring Service," said Martha Galley, AVP of customer success for Calix. "We view our customers holistically, helping operations teams look cross-functionally for ways to improve efficiency, streamline processes, and better leverage the insights our platforms and services reveal. We're thrilled to see that the Customer Success Manager is accelerating Poka Lambro's time to value from their Remote Monitoring Service investment so quickly."

For a closer look at Customer Success or for more information on how the Calix Success Manager for Remote Monitoring is making an impact, visit Calix Managed Services or view a replay of our recent webinar, "Three Steps to Operationalize a Proactive Remote Monitoring Strategy."

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

