Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

As previously announced, Reliq will be hosting a webinar today, June 27th at 12:00pm EST at https://bit.ly/2ZCBvMq. For those who are not able to attend the webinar, a recording of the webinar will be available on the Company's website immediately following the session. A written summary of the material updates to be presented in the webinar is also provided below.

Agenda for Webinar

1.Review of recent organizational and operational changes

2.Discussion of recent changes to Medicare and Medicaid billing codes

3.Overview of live pilots and contracts

4.New business opportunities and market segments

5.Time to cashflow positive

6.General/administrative updates

1. Recent Organizational and Operational Changes

As previously disclosed, the Company has consolidated operations to Hamilton, Ontario to improve communication and oversight and reduce operating costs, and has built a world class team of new technical, operational and sales staff.

To ensure that previous billing issues do not recur, the Company now performs automated eligibility screening of all patients prior to onboarding onto the iUGO Care platform. Further, the Company's contracts now require payment from clients, irrespective of whether or not the client has been or expects to be reimbursed by CMS or another payer. The iUGO Care platform now provides adherence reports and other tools to help clients ensure compliance and maximize reimbursements.

2. CMS Billing Codes

The webinar will provide an overview of the reimbursement criteria and value of the relevant CMS billing codes for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine and chronic care management.

3. Live Pilots and Contracts

The Company is pleased to announce that it has gone live with two new pilots in California and new pilots in Alabama, Georgia, Montana and Pennsylvania. As previously disclosed, Reliq also has pilots ongoing in Australia and New Jersey. The Company will provide further updates on the pilots as each one either concludes or converts to a full contract. Reliq has also previously announced that it has recently gone live with multiple new contracts in Maryland, New Jersey and Texas.

4. New Business Opportunities

Reliq's current pipeline includes clients in several new market segments, including Wound Care, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Dialysis Clinics, Medically-Supervised Weight Loss and Employee Wellness. The webinar will provide an overview of these market segments and Reliq's relevant product offerings.

5. Cashflow Positive

Based on its current contracts, the Company expects to be cashflow positive in Q4 2019.

6. General Updates

The Company is pleased to report that it has received over $458,000 through warrant exercises in May and June.

