Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Go Live with New Contracts in Texas





HAMILTON, Ontario, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has begun onboarding patients with five new Adult Medical Day Care clients in Texas.



"We are very pleased to have expanded into the Adult Medical Day Care space," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "Over 300,000 seniors receive care in an adult day service facility in the US every day, generating over $8 Billion USD in revenue annually. These facilities allow seniors to continue to live in their own homes while receiving medical care, monitoring and social programming in a group setting during the day. Reliq's iUGO Care platform allows adult medical day care providers to collect key health data for participants including blood pressure, blood glucose, weight and other parameters. This health data is immediately available to the patient's primary care provider through our platform. By ensuring continuity of care across a broad range of community settings, the iUGO Care platform helps healthcare providers support patients aging in place. Adult medical day care facilities help keep patients at home instead of in full-time institutional care, while still offering consistent health monitoring. This daily community-based care reduces the rate of readmission and emergency room visits, which is a win-win for the patient and family and for the healthcare system."

The Company expects to onboard 300 new adult medical day care patients in Texas this month, ramping up to 1,000 new day care patients per month this fall.

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO Care platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

