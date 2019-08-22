Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Host Analyst and Investor Day and Ring Closing Bell at the NYSE on September 5, 2019



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York. Presentations by members of Reliance senior management will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET and will focus on the Company's operations, strategy and commitment to stockholder value.



Attendance is by invitation only as space for the event is limited. Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending should contact Investor Relations at investor@rsac.com. A live webcast of the event and copies of the materials presented will be accessible via the Investors portion of the Company's website at www.rsac.com.

Following the conclusion of the Analyst and Investor Day, Reliance management will ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate Reliance's 25th anniversary as a publicly traded company. A live webcast of the ceremony will be available beginning at 3:59 p.m. ET at the NYSE's website www.nyse.com.

Reliance debuted at $14.50 per share ($3.22 split-adjusted) at its initial public offering (IPO) on September 14, 1994. Nearly twenty-five years and three stock splits later, shares of Reliance closed at $98.15 on August 21, 2019, which, together with quarterly dividends, has resulted in a total compound annual growth rate of approximately 15.6%.

"We are honored to ring the NYSE Closing Bell to commemorate our 80th anniversary as a company and our 25th anniversary as a publicly traded company," said Jim Hoffman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. "These milestones could not have been achieved without the support of our employees, customers, suppliers and stockholders who continue to drive our success."

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and thirteen countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2018, Reliance's average order size was $2,130, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.'s press releases and additional information are available on the Company's website at www.rsac.com.

