Relevium’s CEO Issues Letter of Clarification to Shareholders  

MONTREAL, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: "RLV", OTCQB: "RLLVF" and Frankfurt: "6BX") (the "Company" or "Relevium"), announced today a letter from Aurelio Useche, CEO to shareholders to clarify misconceptions and rumours in the market about a compliance news release disseminated on July 1, 2019 by the Company pursuant to a request from the OTC Markets Group.

Dear shareholders,

The Management of Relevium or any publicly traded company has the responsibility to dispel unfounded rumours, misinformation or false statements which result in unusual market activity. Misleading and manipulative promotion, positive or negative, clearly fall into this area of concern and must be immediately addressed.

As CEO, director and shareholder of Relevium Technologies Inc. I feel it necessary to issue this letter and issue a clear and direct clarification regarding inaccurate and misleading statements being made by independent blog and referral traffic investor website equity.guru and Mr. Chris Parry. On the article published today, Mr. Parry misleads readers with false allegations, which we feel should be of concern to all investors.

Mr. Parry states that the Company is under "promotional investigation" and provides a misleading opinion stating, "reveals worst disclosure ever". The fact is that Company is not under any promotional investigation, but rather it was contacted by OTC compliance on June 27th as it became aware of promotional statements made by unrelated third parties with potentially promotional content about Relevium Technologies. On its website on Promotion Policy, the OTC markets states that although a company whose security is being promoted may not be directly involved or even aware of a promotion campaign for their securities, all public companies have an obligation to provide accurate disclosure to investors and quickly address any misleading information that could affect the trading market for their securities. This is why we, upon the request of the OTC, we issued a news release in this regard.

Mr. Parry dangerously makes the insinuation that the purchase of 4.3M shares by my holding company, which was a private transaction conducted one month prior to the promotional activity are somewhat related. This statement makes Mr. Parry liable for defamation, libel and false light and I am taking this matter very seriously, under the advice of my legal counsel. Mr. Parry fails to disclose that I have never sold a single share, that I have participated on all previous financings of the corporation and that the purchase was made at a significant premium to market (north of 60%) in full compliance and disclosure. Mr. Parry fails to let the readers know that I have a spotless 27-year-old career with an extensive educational and professional background, including 21 untarnished years in the public markets.

Finally, Mr. Parry provides a misleading connection between the disclosure statements provided by the promotional news outlet and the Company. The fact is, that as disclosed in full compliance with OTC requirements, the Company confirms it was not involved nor recognizes the source of the said promotional newsletter. Regardless of whether Mr. Parry agrees or not with the disclosure statements of the third party, it is a statement used by many US based investor awareness companies. Our Company engages, from time-to-time, third party providers for investor awareness, all of which are standard in the capital markets. In full compliance with the OTC request, our Company provided a detailed list of the companies we have worked with in the last twelve months.

We at Relevium BELIEVE and are fully engaged in the success of our Company. We believe that the market has yet to fully recognize the value of our Company, but we also know that it is the execution of our strategy and not promotion that will eventually bring about the correct market recognition of the value of RLV. However, we also believe that recognition requires we reach a wider audience and we are committed to a fully transparent and compliant disclosure of our activities over the years to come.

Our company benefits from a very loyal and longstanding shareholder base and we will continue to focus on our mission and on building a leading and responsible corporation in the health and wellness market.

We thank you for the trust you have placed on us.

Yours respectfully,

Aurelio Useche, CEO

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly-traded company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium's premium brands are sold at some of the world's largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek to rely on the applicable safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIESINC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

For more information about this press release:

Tel: +1.888.528.8687

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC

Email: investors@releviumcorp.com

Website: www.releviumtechnologies.com

